Polestar updates 2 ‘over the air’ with new digital key and pre-heating functions

Polestar 2 owners can now use their smartphone as a key fob thanks to a new over-the-air update.

Called a ‘digital key’, owners can open and unlock their Polestar 2 as well as locking and unlocking the charging flap.

Along with the digital key, Polestar has also released further updates to give greater functionality and convenience.

The Polestar app has been updated allowing owners to pre-heat or cool their cars’ interior, while the wireless charging pad has been upgraded for newer smartphones.

The updated app is available to owners immediately, while the digital key will be available for download once drivers have installed the vehicle’s latest software.

Up to now, drivers haven’t been able to benefit from the convenience of remotely locking and unlocking their vehicles – a feature Tesla owners have long enjoyed.

When speaking with Car Dealer last year, Polestar UK boss Jonathan Goodman hinted a raft of updates were on their way to Polestar 2 cars, as requested for by customers.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, says the digital key has been highly anticipated by owners.

‘The Polestar Digital Key is one of our most anticipated features, because the convenience of not having to carry a physical key is invaluable,’ he said.

‘Being able to use your phone as the key makes sense especially in an age where our phones take care of most of our daily needs already, and it’s the one device you always carry with you.’

Ingenlath added more over-the-air updates will be added in future.

Polestar boss: Car buyers want to hear from ‘product experts’ not be sold to by incentivised salespeople