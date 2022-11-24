Polestar looks to open Space in Glasgow in first venture north of the border

Polestar is hoping to open its first showroom north of the border after lodging plans to convert a former Argos store in Glasgow.

The Swedish EV brand already has Spaces – its name for dealerships – at Battersea Power Station as well as in Solihull and Manchester.

Now it wants to move into the Silverburn shopping centre north of the border to take over the vacant premises, reports the Glasgow Evening Times.

The ex-Argos store, which shut in 2019, measures 1,600 square metres.

If the plans lodged with Glasgow City Council are approved, Polestar will have three cars on show, with the Space open until 9pm on weekdays and 7pm at weekends.

Jobs for sales and customer service staff are expected to be created if the Space goes ahead.

Potential customers will be able to learn about the EVs’ features.

However, if they buy one they won’t be able to drive it from there. Instead, it’ll be delivered from another site.

City planners are set to give their decision in the next few weeks.

Pictured at top is Polestar’s Oslo Space