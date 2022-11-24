Nov 24: Fraud sting takes down ispoof; Water firms accused over sewage; easyJet seeks over-45s; Polestar 2 milestone

UK’s biggest fraud sting takes down ispoof site linked to 200,000 victims

The UK’s biggest fraud sting has brought down a site used by criminals to scam some 200,000 victims out of millions of pounds.

Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc – a website described by police as an online fraud shop.

Criminals used it to buy technology that allowed them to mask their phone number. They then tricked victims into thinking they were being contacted by their bank and persuaded them to pass on personal details that allowed the fraudsters to steal cash. One victim lost £3m.

Water firms releasing sewage during dry weather, campaigners say

Water companies have released raw sewage into UK rivers and seas almost 150 times during dry weather – despite being told to do so only during heavy rainfall, according to campaigners.

Analysis by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) of discharge alerts and meteorological data shows so-called ‘dry spills’ occurred at least 146 times ‘at a conservative estimate’ when there was no heavy rain recorded between October last year and September.

Some 95 were at locations where water quality was classed as ‘excellent’, making ‘a mockery of the categorisation system for designated bathing waters in the UK’, the report said.

easyJet launches recruitment campaign for over-45s

Airline easyJet has launched a recruitment drive aimed at people over the age of 45 to join its cabin crews.

Parents whose children have left the family home or have started their own careers and anyone looking for a new career later in life are among those being encouraged to apply.

The airline said it has seen a 27 per cent increase in cabin crew over the age of 45 in the past four years, including a 30 per cent increase in people over 60 in the past year.

Transport secretary won’t negotiate with rail union boss

The transport secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.

Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to ‘hammer out’ reforms to deliver a better service.

But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, who is set to meet Harper today, said the Cabinet minister has a ‘direct say’ over what the companies in question can offer his members.

Raab reportedly facing fresh bullying complaints

Dominic Raab is facing fresh questions over his conduct as several of his former staff are said to be preparing to file formal bullying complaints against him.

The move is a co-ordinated effort by ‘a raft of senior civil servants in multiple government departments’ to lodge concerns over Raab’s behaviour, including a number of private secretaries, BBC Newsnight reported.

Meanwhile, the programme said it had heard allegations that the deputy prime minister used his personal email account for government business at two different departments, as recently as last year.

Ex-Claridges owner Derek Quinlan files for bankruptcy

Irish financier and former Claridges owner Derek Quinlan has filed for bankruptcy.

He said an ongoing legal dispute with the National Asset Management Agency in Ireland had prevented him from working and meant he had been unable to fight a separate legal case.

Quinlan has pursued the bankruptcy claim at the High Court in London.

Polestar 2 production passes 100,000 mark

Polestar has produced the 100,000th example of its 2 electric car just two and a half years since production of it began.

The 100,000th vehicle has the same specification as the first car that was delivered in July 2020, with a ‘Thunder’ exterior colour, 19-inch wheels and a charcoal-coloured interior.

This particular car was built at the firm’s plant in Taizhou, Luqiao, China.

Market movements

The FTSE closed up 12.40 points yesterday to finish on 7,465.24. Meanwhile, the Cac 40 gained 21.56 points, ending on 6,679.09, the Dax rose by 5.24 points to 14,427.59 and the Dow Jones was up 95.96 points to close at 34,194.06.

Weather outlook

Today will be windy as more rain sweeps eastwards across the UK, reaching the eastern coasts during the afternoon and leaving blustery showers plus sunny spells behind, says BBC Weather.

Friday will see long spells of sunshine in the south and east, while the north and west will be cloudier with showers drifting in occasionally, most frequently in north-west Scotland.