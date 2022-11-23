Used Car Awards 2022: All you need to know

Excitement is really mounting as this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards gets ever nearer.

The Car Dealer elves are working hard on the final preparations for the grand ceremony, which takes place next Monday (November 28) at The Brewery in London and is being sponsored once again by our good friends at Black Horse.

But there’s plenty more that people might like to know ahead of the big night, so we’ve put together this guide.

Remind me again – when is it?

It’s happening on Monday, November 28 and is being hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself – Mike Brewer.

We received many hundreds of nominations over the past few months, and after the tough judging process they were whittled down to a shortlist, from which the winners and highly commendeds in the 31 categories will be announced!

Where is the Used Car Awards held?

The 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards are taking place at The Brewery, London.

Its full address is…

The Brewery

52 Chiswell Street

London

EC1Y 4SD

How do I get there?

If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.

The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations, and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.

Where can I stay?

If you’re looking for accommodation, the nearest is at The Brewery itself – The Montcalm. For other hotels close by, click here.

What’s the dress code?

Black tie and posh frocks. This is THE event of the used car calendar, so only fine attire will do.

Are there any special Covid guidelines?

No, but you are of course welcome to wear a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so.

What’s the timetable on the night?

OK, here’s the timetable, folks…

6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception, sponsored by eBay Motors Group

6.45pm: Make your way to the awards

7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)

8pm: Dinner (menu below)

9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)

10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a DJ so that you can strut your funky stuff

Midnight: Our awards event ends

Midnight-2am: The Official GardX After Party in The Smeaton Vaults at The Brewery. More details below

Order of ceremony

Dealers’ Dealer of the Year (sponsored by GardX)

Service & Repair Outlet of the Year (sponsored by Warrantywise)

Used EV Dealer of the Year (sponsored by OnCue Communications)

Social Media User of the Year (sponsored by iVendi)

Best Dealership Use of Video (sponsored by Visitor Chat)

Used Car Website of the Year (sponsored by CarGurus)

Best Used Car Online Sales Experience (sponsored by Codeweavers)

Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year (sponsored by Blue Motor Finance)

Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year (sponsored by Aston Lark)

Future Star Award (sponsored by Northridge Finance)

Best Used Car Customer Care (sponsored by RAC Dealer Network)

Used Car Sales Team of the Year (sponsored by Motorway)

Days To Turn Award (sponsored by Auto Trader)

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer of the Year (sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance)

DINNER

Diversity & Inclusion (sponsored by MotoNovo Finance)

Used Small Car of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Used Mid-Sized Car of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Used Executive Car of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Used Sports Car of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Used SUV of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Used AFV of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Used Car of the Year (sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions)

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year (sponsored by Auto Protect)

Newcomer Dealership of the Year (sponsored by Moneybarn)

Used Car Supermarket of the Year (sponsored by Mann Island Finance)

Used Car Dealership of the Year: Up To 50 Cars (sponsored by Black Horse)

Used Car Dealership of the Year: 51 to 100 Cars (sponsored by Black Horse)

Used Car Dealership of the Year: Over 100 Cars (sponsored by Black Horse)

Used Car Dealership Group of the Year (sponsored by Black Horse)

Outstanding Achievement of the Year (sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting)

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by GardX)

Menu

Starter

Rare roast beef carpaccio, cep soil, smoked bone marrow, béarnaise powder, beer-pickled onions, soda bread crisps, pickled shimeji mushrooms and watercress salad

Mushroom parfait, toasted brioche, soy-pickled shimeji mushrooms, miso-cured egg yolk, quince paste and cep soil (V)

Main

Robata grilled pork belly, roasted parsnip purée, grilled parsnip, pickled and caramelised pear, charred kale and black pudding crumb with pork jus

Caramelised cauliflower, fried panisse, yeasted cauliflower purée, pickled kohlrabi, cavolo nero, cauliflower cheese croquette, candied chickpeas and fermented chestnut (VE)

Dessert

Dark chocolate hazelnut decadence, chestnut ice cream, arabesque shards, griottines cherries and cocoa nib ash

If you have an allergy or intolerance, please inform a member of The Brewery’s staff before you consume any food or drink and they’ll do their best to advise you

Is there a raffle?

There most certainly is. It’s in aid of a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring cash with you for the special envelopes.

The draw will be made on the night and attendees can be in with a chance to win:

A pair of tickets to the Silverstone Classic, courtesy of Mike Brewer

An Apple iPad, thanks to G3 Vehicle Auctions

A £250 Amazon gift voucher, thanks to Codeweavers

An Apple iPad, courtesy of Motorway

A £200 Amazon gift voucher, courtesy of Warrantywise

A space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day in 2023

The winners will be contacted after the event to tell them how to claim their prize, so please ensure that your details are correct.

eBay Motors Group Fun Casino

After the awards have finished, the casino will open and you can compete for some great prizes.

Just hand in your eBay Motors Group casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to compete for these John Lewis vouchers:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by eBay Motors Group after the event to collect their prizes.

Make sure you register how many you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.

GardX After Party

Dealers wanting the celebrations to continue can do so at the exclusive GardX After Party.

Tickets are strictly limited and available from the GardX team.

Starting at midnight and ending at 2am, the invitation-only party will be held in The Smeaton Vaults of The Brewery.

What’s the deal with social media?

We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.

Last-minute tickets

There may be tickets available, but you’ll need to get in touch to find out. You can enquire by emailing sales@blackballmedia.co.uk.

Anything else?

That’s pretty much it, but we’ll be tweeting the results as they happen. You’ll also find a full round-up on this website the day after, as well as extensive coverage in issue 178 of Car Dealer Magazine.

Be seeing you!