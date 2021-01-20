Today’s Car Dealer Live will be all about the Swedish electric performance brand Polestar, as its UK’s CEO joins the show.

From midday today, Car Dealer will be chatting with Jonathan Goodman, the brand’s UK boss, and viewers are invited to submit questions.

Polestar, Volvo’s spin-off electric car brand, officially launched in 2020 with the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe, and the Tesla Model 3-rivalling pure-electric Polestar 2 hatchback.

The brand rolled out some 40 ‘Polestar Spaces’ around the world in 2020, with the UK’s space allocated to London’s Westfield shopping centre. Here, non-commissioned specialists help customers and test drives can be given if needed.

Last year, Polestar also made headlines by publishing its Life Cycle Assessment of its Polestar 2. In the report, the electric hatchback was compared with a petrol-engined Volvo XC40 and the analysis was part of a wider plan to make the environmental impact of electric cars more widely known.

At midday, Car Dealer will be speaking with Goodman about launching in a global pandemic, future plans and the firm’s interesting retail proposition.

As it’s a live show, viewers can post questions during the broadcast or can email them in advance by clicking here.

The show will be broadcast on Car Dealer’s YouTube channel and at the top of this story from 12pm.