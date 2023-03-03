Polestar slashed losses in Q4 as revenues and sales jumped

Polestar slashed its operating loss and boosted its revenues in Q4.

Latest results from the Swedish electric performance brand show it made a loss of $204.7m in the fourth quarter, down significantly from the $337.3m loss a year ago.

Gross profit soared from a $200,000 loss the year before to $61.9m during the period.

Revenue jumped by 67 per cent to $985m thanks to increased sales of the Polestar 2 and lower expenses.

Full-year results show revenue rose by 84 per cent to $2.46bn.

Operating loss for 2022 came to $1.29bn, but Polestar did note this was affected by a Nasdaq share-based listing charge amounting to $372.3m in the second quarter.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath – pictured top – said momentum seen in 2022 has already flowed into this year.

‘We left 2022 having exceeded our 50,000 delivery target, grown revenue over 80 per cent and with strengthened liquidity,’ he said.

‘We are focused on business execution and have had a busy start to this year with a major update to Polestar 2, excellent reception for Polestar 3, and welcomed additional sustainability partners for our ambitious Polestar 0 project.

‘Our business will continue to gain momentum through the year as we start producing Polestar 3 – and with Polestar 4 in the starting blocks.’

Volumes smashed through the 51,000 barrier in 2022 – an 80 per cent increase on 2021.

The number of markets the brand operates grew by eight in 2022 to a total of 27.

Retail and handover locations rose from 103 to 158 while the number of Volvo cars service centres jumped from 811 to 1,116.

In January 2023, Polestar’s UK boss Jonathan Goodman told Car Dealer it will have six dealer-run ‘Spaces’ by the end of the year.

Polestar operates under an agency model where the dealer looks after customer service and operating the ‘Space’.

