KGM announces plans to develop hydrogen power after signing ‘pioneering’ agreement

KGM is to develop new hydrogen-based powertrains for its cars as part of a ‘pioneering’ new partnership with a leading French company.

The South Korean manufacturer has paired up with Phinia Delphi, a specialist in hydrogen and diesel engine components to explore how hydrogen could be incorporated into the brand’s future models.

The ‘technical cooperation agreement’ will see the pair look to develop a hydrogen powertrain that could be used in both ‘industrial and vehicular applications’.

While still in the early stages, the partnership already has significant government support from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (known as MOTIE).

The department is focusing on ‘promoting low-carbon technologies and practices, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition towards a carbon-neutral economy’.

It is hoped that the project will result in the development of a 2.0-litre hydrogen engine that would deliver a driving range of over 500km (310 miles) while meeting the most stringent emissions regulations.

Confirming the news, a KGM representative said: ‘Eco-friendly hydrogen engines are a crucial next-generation powertrain technology.

‘The hydrogen engine developed through this collaboration will be applicable not only to vehicles but also to construction and industrial machinery.

‘Leveraging KGM’s unique ICE expertise, we aim to pioneer the alternative fuel market and expand the eco-friendly pickup segment, targeting niche opportunities in the ICE market.’

KGM also announced that it would be launching a number of plug-in hybrid powertrains within its existing range of cars throughout 2025.