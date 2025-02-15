Vertu pays tribute to long-serving sales exec as he retires after 44 years in the trade

Dealer group Vertu has been paying tribute to one of its most experienced Motorbility specialists, who has retired after an incredible 44 years of service.

Kevyn Robinson, 66, began life in the motor trade way back in February 1981 when he took up a role as a new car sales executive, aged just 22.

Now, more than four decades on, he has become part of the furniture at Bristol Street Motors Birmingham Ford , which was the very first showroom to be opened by the dealer group over a century ago.

For more than 20 years, he specialised in helping people with disabilities, their families, and carers to lease a new car through the Motability Scheme, ensuring they found the right vehicle to suit their needs.

However, following recent knee replacement surgery, Robinson has taken the decision to walk away from the industry he loves in order to spend more time with his family – as well as watching his beloved Aston Villa.

Reflecting on his time in the motor trade, he said: ‘I have had a fantastic career at Bristol Street Motors, and it has been an honour to serve so many wonderful customers over the years.

‘Some of my customers have become lifelong friends, and I have also built many friendships with my colleagues.

‘The motor retail industry has transformed during my time here – from hand-writing finance agreements to using cutting-edge technology. I remember selling popular models like the Cortina, Capri, Sierra, Escort, and Granada, which brings back so many memories!

‘Vertu’s commitment to both colleagues and customers is exceptional, which is why I have stayed throughout my career. I would encourage anyone considering a career in the motor industry to go for it – it’s a dynamic and rewarding sector.’

Among those to thank Robinson for his years of loyal service was Vertu CEO Robert Forrester, who paid tribute to his ‘professionalism, knowledge and approachability’.

He said: ‘Kevyn’s incredible 44 years of service is a testament to his dedication and passion for the motor retail industry.

‘His professionalism, knowledge, and approachability have made a significant difference to his customers and colleagues over the years.

‘Kevyn embodies the Vertu values, and his contribution to the business has been outstanding. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.’