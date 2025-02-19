Auto Trader reveals February’s ‘hottest’ used cars as surprise models struggle to sell

This month’s hottest used cars for dealers have been revealed in new data from Auto Trader, and the results may surprise you.

Despite months of data showing that EVs are flying off the forecourts faster than any other powertrain, the latest research found that only one made the list of the fastest-selling used models.

Meanwhile, three of the five slowest selling second-hand cars in February have been electric, in news which will do nothing to reassure retailers who are currently uncertain about stocking EVs.

The fastest selling models so far this month have been Kia’s Ceed and Carens, which have taken an average of just 11 days to shift.

The result placed the South Korean favourites just clear of the Toyota GT86 (12 days) and Curpa Leon (14 days).

The only full EV to make the list – the Jaguar I-PACE – also took an average of 14 days to sell, in data which runs up to Feb 17.

Overall, Auto Trader found that used cars are selling in an average of 29 days so far in February – 10 days faster than January.

Experts say that the acceleration in the market following the traditional seasonal slowdown is consistent across all age groups, including used cars aged 1–3-years-old (31 days vs 43), as well as those aged between 3-5-years (27 vs 39), which is the fastest selling segment.

February’s fastest selling used cars

Kia Ceed (Estate, Petrol, Up to 1 Year) – 11 days Kia Carens (MPV, Diesel, 5 to 10 Years) – 11 days Toyota GT86 (Coupe, Petrol, 10 to 15 Years) – 12 days Cupra Leon (Hatchback, Petrol Hybrid, Up to 1 Year) – 14 days Jaguar I-PACE (SUV, Electric, Up to 1 Year) – 14 days Mercedes-Benz A Class (Hatchback, Petrol Hybrid, 1 to 3 Years) – 14 days Citroen C4 Cactus (Hatchback, Petrol, 3 to 5 Years) – 14 days MG3 (Hatchback, Petrol, Up to 1 Year) – 15 days Vauxhall Corsa (Hatchback, Petrol, Up to 1 Year) – 15 days Renault Megane (Estate, Diesel, 3 to 5 Years) – 15 days

Source: Auto Trader

Analysts have also called for a ‘nuanced’ response to the data, which also shows signs of struggle in some sector of the market.

For example, cars aged between 10-15 years are currently lingering on forecourts longer than any other segment of the used car market, taking around 39 days, which is one day slower than in January (38).

Elsewhere, despite only having one model in the Top 10, EVs do remain the fastest-selling powertrain on 29 days, just ahead of petrol (30 days).

Responding to the findings, Richard Walker, data & insight director at Auto Trader, said: ‘The speed in which used cars are selling is a good barometer of the underlying health of the used car market, and as we fast approach the end of the first quarter of 2025, it’s clear the seasonal slowdown is being left in the rear-view mirror.

‘The Ceed has been a staple of our fastest selling used car lists over the last few years, and it’s not a surprise; it offers great styling and family practicality, and of course Kia’s industry leading seven-year warranty.

‘Car buyers are still attracted by great value and peace of mind, and the fact the Ceed exceeded the current national average by around two weeks, really highlights just how popular it is amongst car buyers.’

February’s slowest selling used cars

BMW i5 (Saloon, Electric, 1 to 3 Years) – 152 days Porsche 911 (Convertible, Petrol, 10 to 15 Years) – 131.5 days Audi Q8 e-tron (SUV, Electric, Up to 1 Year) – 117 days Volkswagen ID.5 (SUV, Electric, 1 to 3 Years) – 106.5 days Audi R8 (Coupe, Petrol, 5 to 10 Years) – 104.5 days Porsche Cayman (Coupe, Petrol, 5 to 10 Years) – 98 days Hyundai Tuscon (SUV, Petrol Plug-in Hybrid, Up to 1 Year) – 98 days Toyota Prius (Hatchback, Petrol Hybrid, 10 to 15 Years) – 97 days Jaguar F-Type (Convertible, Petrol, 5 to 10 Years) – 95 days Volkswagen Beetle (Hatchback, Diesel, 10 to 15 Years) – 93 days

Source: Auto Trader