Used car sales up more than 50% in January for UK’s Top 200 most stocked dealers

  • Used car sales rose by more than 50% in January, new data shows
  • Ford Fiesta was top-seller; Mercedes EQC was fastest
  • Figures come from CarCondor.co.uk

Time 6:15 am, February 17, 2025

Used car dealers got off to a flying start in 2025 with sales and revenue up by more than 50%.

Latest data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk, show that for the Top 200 most stocked car dealers in the UK sales of second-hand cars jumped by 56.12% on December 2024 to 175,033 units.

Revenue soared by 53.81% on the last month of 2024 to £3.64bn, while stock inventories jumped by nearly 26% to 151,473 cars as used car dealers stocked up to start off the year.

All dealer types posted sales rises, with supermarkets rising to the top with +59.73%, followed by franchised at +55.25% followed by independents at +53.0%.

Dealers of all sizes also saw rises, with dealers with between 10 and 99 locations seeing the biggest increase at 58.97%.

Arnold Clark held onto its top placing with 17,435 used cars on its books in January 2025.

The top 10 remained the same as December, with Sytner, Evans Halshaw, Marshall and Cinch all following Arnold Clark to make up the first five places.

The full list of most stocked car dealers is listed below.

Surprisingly, the data from UsedCarCondor.co.uk shows that for the Top 200 most stocked car dealers in the Uk, the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV was the fastest seller.

Meanwhile, the top selling used car remained the Ford Fiesta.

Here’s the list in full…

Rank Dealer Avg Stock Change
1 Arnold Clark 17,435
2 Sytner 9,824
3 Evans Halshaw 8,862
4 Marshall 8,030
5 Cinch 7,876
6 Group 1 Automotive 6,573
7 Bristol Street Motors 6,481
8 Lookers 5,713
9 Motorooint 5,425
10 Stratstone 4,264
11 JCT600 2,910  +1
12 Stoneacre 2,712  -1
13 Steven Eagell 2,471
14 Parks Motor Group 2,457  +3
15 Listers 2,409  -1
16 Available Car 2,358  -1
17 John Clark 2,334  -1
18 CarSupermarket.com 1,913
19 Perrys 1,752  +2
20 Carsa 1,712  +2
21 Johnson Cars Limited 1,707  -1
22 Hendy Group 1,671  -3
23 CarBase 1,644  +3
24 Fords of Winsford 1,578
25 Eastern Western 1,539  +3
26 TrustFord 1,522  -1
27 Snows Group 1,492  -4
28 Stellantis & You 1,438  -1
29 Lloyd Motor Group 1,419
30 V12 Sports and Classics 1,325
31 Cars 4 You Ltd 1,315  +2
32 HPL Motors 1,296  +4
33 Williams 1,292  -1
34 Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall 1,262  -3
35 Hilton Garage 1,221  +6
36 Mon Motors Ltd 1,171  -1
37 Sinclair Group 1,150  +1
38 rrg-group 1,118  -1
39 Cargiant 1,085  -5
40 Swansway 1,085  +3
41 Yeomans 1,078  -1
42 Glyn Hopkin 1,068  +7
43 Pentagon Motor Group 1,036  -4
44 Hippo Motor Group 1,011  +2
45 Brayleys 976
46 Halliwell Jones 973  +5
47 Vindis 971
48 Bridgend Motor Group 970  -4
49 Allen Motor Group 941  -7
50 CarWorld Car Supermarket 938
51 Dick Lovett 932  -3
52 Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair 930  +1
53 Formula 1 Car Supermarket 895  +4
54 Motor Range 875  +7
55 Holdcroft 870  -3
56 Agnew Group 863
57 Hammond Cars 835  +1
58 Car Planet 810  +1
59 Hilton Car Supermarket 807  +5
60 Motorparks 805  -6
61 Motorvogue 773  -1
62 Donnelly Group 763  +3
63 Vospers Motor House Ltd 745
64 Endeavour Automotive Group 745  +6
65 Car Time 743  +4
66 Quality Part X 731  +6
67 Sandicliffe 729  -1
68 Startin Group 727
69 Harwoods Group 720  -14
70 Worcester Carsales 717  +4
71 Saxton 4×4 706  +2
72 Dace Motor Group 684  +6
73 Eden Motor Group 660  -11
74 EMG Motor Group 653  +1
75 Hartwell 650  -8
76 Vantage Motor Group 644  +4
77 Frank G Gates Ltd 643  -6
78 Peoples 636  -2
79 Hawkins Motor Group 621  +7
80 National Car Supermarket 617  +14
81 Cars2 615  -2
82 Parkway Volkswagen 610  +1
83 Renault Retail Group 609  -2
84 Norton Way Group 605  -2
85 Chorley Group 600  +3
86 Thurlow Nunn 599  -9
87 Riverside Motor Group 597  -2
88 SG Petch 590  -4
89 Citygate Automotive Ltd 587  -2
90 Day’s Motor Group 582
91 Wilsons of Epsom 579
92 JCB Group 563  -3
93 Arbury 555  +3
94 Berry Chiswick BMW 552  +6
95 Marriott Motor Group 543
96 Waylands 534  -4
97 Caffyns 534  -4
98 Howards Motor Group 532  +6
99 Vanstar 519  +9
100 Platinum Motor Group 515  -3
101 W R Davies 504  +2
102 Premier Car Supermarket 502  -1
103 Peter Cooper Motor Group 502  +3
104 Brindley Garages 495  -6
105 Eddie Wright Car Supermarket 491  +2
106 Bowker Motor Group 487  +5
107 Penton Securities Limited 486  -2
108 Anchor Vans 476  +1
109 DM Keith 471  -7
110 Richmond Motor Group 466  -11
111 Stephen James Group 463  +2
112 LSH Auto UK Limited 448  -2
113 Motorhub 440  +4
114 Gravells 414  +5
115 TMS Motor Group 410  +8
116 Acorn Group Ltd 403  -2
117 Chapel House Motor Group 401  +8
118 Northwest Autos 398  +9
119 Ancaster 397  -3
120 Grange 395  +8
121 David Hayton 394  +8
122 Read Motor Group 388  +2
123 Roadside Motors 386  +11
124 Jemca Group 385  -9
125 Baylis Vauxhall 383  -4
126 John Banks Group 383  -8
127 Wheels Van Centre Ltd 383  +15
128 J Toomey Motors Ltd 381  -16
129 Barretts 377  +19
130 Southern Prestige Cars 375  +11
131 St Leonards Motors Group 373  +2
132 Hiltop Motors Ltd T/A Cargem 372  +25
133 Jeff White Motors 368  +7
134 Auto 100 368  +17
135 Right Car Supermarket 367  -13
136 Pinetree Car Superstore 366  +9
137 Wilson and Co 364  -5
138 Your Ford Centre 363  +8
139 Ray Chapman Motors 358  +16
140 Bassetts 357  -5
141 GreenHous 355  +22
142 Ocean Group 355  +24
143 Cox Motor Group 354  -6
144 Shelbourne Motors 354  -13
145 Birchwood Group 351  -15
146 SERE Motors 345  -8
147 FRF Toyota 345  -11
148 Wessex Garages 343  +8
149 Top Gear Stoke Ltd 335  +3
150 Martins Group 333  -7
151 Motor 4 U Ltd 332  +2
152 Ron Skinner & Sons 332  -26
153 Oakwood Motor Company 331  -4
154 Heritage Automotive 324  +6
155 FJ Chalke and Vale Motors 322  -11
156 TC Harrison Ford 321  -9
157 John Grose Group Ltd 318  -7
158 Holden Group 317  +7
159 Desira Group PLC 315  -1
160 Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley 311  +11
161 Hatfields 310  -22
162 Asm 309  +15
163 Vision Motors Direct 308  +12
164 Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield 308  -3
165 Ron Brooks 308  -11
166 Stebbings 307  -2
167 Affordable Cars 305  +16
168 Murray Group 298  -6
169 Nuneaton Car Sales 297  +10
170 Smiths Motor Group 296  -11
171 Lawson Motor Company 296  +47
172 Motortrust UK 292  -2
173 MP Motor Company Limited 291  -5
174 Tustain Motors 290  +21
175 Autotrade South West 289  +10
176 Van National 286  -7
177 Sandal Group 286  +20
178 Dales Cornwall 285  -11
179 Paul Rigby Limited 285  -3
180 Colin Francis Cars 285  +6
181 Sherwoods Motor Group 283  +3
182 Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd 282  -9
183 National Car Hub 278  +29
184 Pulman Motor Group 278  +15
185 Foray Motor Group 277  -3
186 Brooke MOT 277  +6
187 Drift Bridge Group 276  -6
188 London Motor Company 275  +10
189 Noya Motor Group 272  -9
190 Blackbird Crossroads Motors 272
191 Ballyrobert 269  +3
192 Sandles Car Supermarket 268  -3
193 Budgen Motor Group 268  -6
194 Fish Brothers (Swindon) Limited 267  -22
195 Nick King Car Sales 267  +6
196 J & J Motors 264  +6
197 H.R. Owen 261  +8
198 Reed Autos T/A Ponko 260  +12
199 Broad Oak Motor Group 259  -25
200 Vansco Ltd 257  +7

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



