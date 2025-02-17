Used car sales up more than 50% in January for UK’s Top 200 most stocked dealers

Used car dealers got off to a flying start in 2025 with sales and revenue up by more than 50%.

Latest data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk, show that for the Top 200 most stocked car dealers in the UK sales of second-hand cars jumped by 56.12% on December 2024 to 175,033 units.

Revenue soared by 53.81% on the last month of 2024 to £3.64bn, while stock inventories jumped by nearly 26% to 151,473 cars as used car dealers stocked up to start off the year.

All dealer types posted sales rises, with supermarkets rising to the top with +59.73%, followed by franchised at +55.25% followed by independents at +53.0%.

Dealers of all sizes also saw rises, with dealers with between 10 and 99 locations seeing the biggest increase at 58.97%.

Arnold Clark held onto its top placing with 17,435 used cars on its books in January 2025.

The top 10 remained the same as December, with Sytner, Evans Halshaw, Marshall and Cinch all following Arnold Clark to make up the first five places.

The full list of most stocked car dealers is listed below.

Surprisingly, the data from UsedCarCondor.co.uk shows that for the Top 200 most stocked car dealers in the Uk, the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV was the fastest seller.

Meanwhile, the top selling used car remained the Ford Fiesta.

Here’s the list in full…