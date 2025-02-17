Used car sales up more than 50% in January for UK’s Top 200 most stocked dealers

Used car dealers got off to a flying start in 2025 with sales and revenue up by more than 50%.
Latest data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk, show that for the Top 200 most stocked car dealers in the UK sales of second-hand cars jumped by 56.12% on December 2024 to 175,033 units.
Revenue soared by 53.81% on the last month of 2024 to £3.64bn, while stock inventories jumped by nearly 26% to 151,473 cars as used car dealers stocked up to start off the year.
All dealer types posted sales rises, with supermarkets rising to the top with +59.73%, followed by franchised at +55.25% followed by independents at +53.0%.
Dealers of all sizes also saw rises, with dealers with between 10 and 99 locations seeing the biggest increase at 58.97%.
Arnold Clark held onto its top placing with 17,435 used cars on its books in January 2025.
The top 10 remained the same as December, with Sytner, Evans Halshaw, Marshall and Cinch all following Arnold Clark to make up the first five places.
The full list of most stocked car dealers is listed below.
Surprisingly, the data from UsedCarCondor.co.uk shows that for the Top 200 most stocked car dealers in the Uk, the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV was the fastest seller.
Meanwhile, the top selling used car remained the Ford Fiesta.
Here’s the list in full…
|Rank
|Dealer
|Avg Stock
|Change
|1
|Arnold Clark
|17,435
|2
|Sytner
|9,824
|3
|Evans Halshaw
|8,862
|4
|Marshall
|8,030
|5
|Cinch
|7,876
|6
|Group 1 Automotive
|6,573
|7
|Bristol Street Motors
|6,481
|8
|Lookers
|5,713
|9
|Motorooint
|5,425
|10
|Stratstone
|4,264
|11
|JCT600
|2,910
|+1
|12
|Stoneacre
|2,712
|-1
|13
|Steven Eagell
|2,471
|14
|Parks Motor Group
|2,457
|+3
|15
|Listers
|2,409
|-1
|16
|Available Car
|2,358
|-1
|17
|John Clark
|2,334
|-1
|18
|CarSupermarket.com
|1,913
|19
|Perrys
|1,752
|+2
|20
|Carsa
|1,712
|+2
|21
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,707
|-1
|22
|Hendy Group
|1,671
|-3
|23
|CarBase
|1,644
|+3
|24
|Fords of Winsford
|1,578
|25
|Eastern Western
|1,539
|+3
|26
|TrustFord
|1,522
|-1
|27
|Snows Group
|1,492
|-4
|28
|Stellantis & You
|1,438
|-1
|29
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,419
|30
|V12 Sports and Classics
|1,325
|31
|Cars 4 You Ltd
|1,315
|+2
|32
|HPL Motors
|1,296
|+4
|33
|Williams
|1,292
|-1
|34
|Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall
|1,262
|-3
|35
|Hilton Garage
|1,221
|+6
|36
|Mon Motors Ltd
|1,171
|-1
|37
|Sinclair Group
|1,150
|+1
|38
|rrg-group
|1,118
|-1
|39
|Cargiant
|1,085
|-5
|40
|Swansway
|1,085
|+3
|41
|Yeomans
|1,078
|-1
|42
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,068
|+7
|43
|Pentagon Motor Group
|1,036
|-4
|44
|Hippo Motor Group
|1,011
|+2
|45
|Brayleys
|976
|46
|Halliwell Jones
|973
|+5
|47
|Vindis
|971
|48
|Bridgend Motor Group
|970
|-4
|49
|Allen Motor Group
|941
|-7
|50
|CarWorld Car Supermarket
|938
|51
|Dick Lovett
|932
|-3
|52
|Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair
|930
|+1
|53
|Formula 1 Car Supermarket
|895
|+4
|54
|Motor Range
|875
|+7
|55
|Holdcroft
|870
|-3
|56
|Agnew Group
|863
|57
|Hammond Cars
|835
|+1
|58
|Car Planet
|810
|+1
|59
|Hilton Car Supermarket
|807
|+5
|60
|Motorparks
|805
|-6
|61
|Motorvogue
|773
|-1
|62
|Donnelly Group
|763
|+3
|63
|Vospers Motor House Ltd
|745
|64
|Endeavour Automotive Group
|745
|+6
|65
|Car Time
|743
|+4
|66
|Quality Part X
|731
|+6
|67
|Sandicliffe
|729
|-1
|68
|Startin Group
|727
|69
|Harwoods Group
|720
|-14
|70
|Worcester Carsales
|717
|+4
|71
|Saxton 4×4
|706
|+2
|72
|Dace Motor Group
|684
|+6
|73
|Eden Motor Group
|660
|-11
|74
|EMG Motor Group
|653
|+1
|75
|Hartwell
|650
|-8
|76
|Vantage Motor Group
|644
|+4
|77
|Frank G Gates Ltd
|643
|-6
|78
|Peoples
|636
|-2
|79
|Hawkins Motor Group
|621
|+7
|80
|National Car Supermarket
|617
|+14
|81
|Cars2
|615
|-2
|82
|Parkway Volkswagen
|610
|+1
|83
|Renault Retail Group
|609
|-2
|84
|Norton Way Group
|605
|-2
|85
|Chorley Group
|600
|+3
|86
|Thurlow Nunn
|599
|-9
|87
|Riverside Motor Group
|597
|-2
|88
|SG Petch
|590
|-4
|89
|Citygate Automotive Ltd
|587
|-2
|90
|Day’s Motor Group
|582
|91
|Wilsons of Epsom
|579
|92
|JCB Group
|563
|-3
|93
|Arbury
|555
|+3
|94
|Berry Chiswick BMW
|552
|+6
|95
|Marriott Motor Group
|543
|96
|Waylands
|534
|-4
|97
|Caffyns
|534
|-4
|98
|Howards Motor Group
|532
|+6
|99
|Vanstar
|519
|+9
|100
|Platinum Motor Group
|515
|-3
|101
|W R Davies
|504
|+2
|102
|Premier Car Supermarket
|502
|-1
|103
|Peter Cooper Motor Group
|502
|+3
|104
|Brindley Garages
|495
|-6
|105
|Eddie Wright Car Supermarket
|491
|+2
|106
|Bowker Motor Group
|487
|+5
|107
|Penton Securities Limited
|486
|-2
|108
|Anchor Vans
|476
|+1
|109
|DM Keith
|471
|-7
|110
|Richmond Motor Group
|466
|-11
|111
|Stephen James Group
|463
|+2
|112
|LSH Auto UK Limited
|448
|-2
|113
|Motorhub
|440
|+4
|114
|Gravells
|414
|+5
|115
|TMS Motor Group
|410
|+8
|116
|Acorn Group Ltd
|403
|-2
|117
|Chapel House Motor Group
|401
|+8
|118
|Northwest Autos
|398
|+9
|119
|Ancaster
|397
|-3
|120
|Grange
|395
|+8
|121
|David Hayton
|394
|+8
|122
|Read Motor Group
|388
|+2
|123
|Roadside Motors
|386
|+11
|124
|Jemca Group
|385
|-9
|125
|Baylis Vauxhall
|383
|-4
|126
|John Banks Group
|383
|-8
|127
|Wheels Van Centre Ltd
|383
|+15
|128
|J Toomey Motors Ltd
|381
|-16
|129
|Barretts
|377
|+19
|130
|Southern Prestige Cars
|375
|+11
|131
|St Leonards Motors Group
|373
|+2
|132
|Hiltop Motors Ltd T/A Cargem
|372
|+25
|133
|Jeff White Motors
|368
|+7
|134
|Auto 100
|368
|+17
|135
|Right Car Supermarket
|367
|-13
|136
|Pinetree Car Superstore
|366
|+9
|137
|Wilson and Co
|364
|-5
|138
|Your Ford Centre
|363
|+8
|139
|Ray Chapman Motors
|358
|+16
|140
|Bassetts
|357
|-5
|141
|GreenHous
|355
|+22
|142
|Ocean Group
|355
|+24
|143
|Cox Motor Group
|354
|-6
|144
|Shelbourne Motors
|354
|-13
|145
|Birchwood Group
|351
|-15
|146
|SERE Motors
|345
|-8
|147
|FRF Toyota
|345
|-11
|148
|Wessex Garages
|343
|+8
|149
|Top Gear Stoke Ltd
|335
|+3
|150
|Martins Group
|333
|-7
|151
|Motor 4 U Ltd
|332
|+2
|152
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|332
|-26
|153
|Oakwood Motor Company
|331
|-4
|154
|Heritage Automotive
|324
|+6
|155
|FJ Chalke and Vale Motors
|322
|-11
|156
|TC Harrison Ford
|321
|-9
|157
|John Grose Group Ltd
|318
|-7
|158
|Holden Group
|317
|+7
|159
|Desira Group PLC
|315
|-1
|160
|Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley
|311
|+11
|161
|Hatfields
|310
|-22
|162
|Asm
|309
|+15
|163
|Vision Motors Direct
|308
|+12
|164
|Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield
|308
|-3
|165
|Ron Brooks
|308
|-11
|166
|Stebbings
|307
|-2
|167
|Affordable Cars
|305
|+16
|168
|Murray Group
|298
|-6
|169
|Nuneaton Car Sales
|297
|+10
|170
|Smiths Motor Group
|296
|-11
|171
|Lawson Motor Company
|296
|+47
|172
|Motortrust UK
|292
|-2
|173
|MP Motor Company Limited
|291
|-5
|174
|Tustain Motors
|290
|+21
|175
|Autotrade South West
|289
|+10
|176
|Van National
|286
|-7
|177
|Sandal Group
|286
|+20
|178
|Dales Cornwall
|285
|-11
|179
|Paul Rigby Limited
|285
|-3
|180
|Colin Francis Cars
|285
|+6
|181
|Sherwoods Motor Group
|283
|+3
|182
|Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd
|282
|-9
|183
|National Car Hub
|278
|+29
|184
|Pulman Motor Group
|278
|+15
|185
|Foray Motor Group
|277
|-3
|186
|Brooke MOT
|277
|+6
|187
|Drift Bridge Group
|276
|-6
|188
|London Motor Company
|275
|+10
|189
|Noya Motor Group
|272
|-9
|190
|Blackbird Crossroads Motors
|272
|191
|Ballyrobert
|269
|+3
|192
|Sandles Car Supermarket
|268
|-3
|193
|Budgen Motor Group
|268
|-6
|194
|Fish Brothers (Swindon) Limited
|267
|-22
|195
|Nick King Car Sales
|267
|+6
|196
|J & J Motors
|264
|+6
|197
|H.R. Owen
|261
|+8
|198
|Reed Autos T/A Ponko
|260
|+12
|199
|Broad Oak Motor Group
|259
|-25
|200
|Vansco Ltd
|257
|+7