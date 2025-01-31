Police appeal for information as they hunt pickup that was stolen from Land Rover dealership

Police have launched an appeal to find a brazen car thief who stole a pickup truck from the forecourt of a Land Rover dealership.

The Mitsubishi L200 was parked outside Hendy Land Rover Salisbury in Old Sarum when it was stolen overnight earlier this month.

Officers say that the thief was seen driving up to the forecourt before removing the car park posts from the ground.

He then hooked the Mitsubishi up to his own vehicle and drove away from the site, seemingly without a care in the world.

The incident took place between 10.30pm and 11pm on January 12m and it is believed the crime was discovered the following morning, when staff arrived for work.

Police now want to speak to anyone with any information that could help them to find the missing pickup and identify the man who stole it.

In a public appeal, launched on social media, a spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen from Hendy Land Rover in Old Sarum.



‘A Mitsubishi L200 was taken from the forecourt of the garage between 10.30pm and 11pm on January 12.



‘The thief drove up to the forecourt, removed the car park posts out of the ground then towed the stolen vehicle away.



‘If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that can help our ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 54250004417.’