Police appeal for witnesses of Lowdham Cars blaze

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire broke out at a car dealership.

Car Dealer reported last week independent dealer Lowdham Cars was set alight by suspected arsonists, and now police are on the hunt for information.

A number of cars including an office building were destroyed by the fire at the Gunthorpe-based business in the early hours of August 7.

Six crews from Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service stations attended the scene and no injuries were reported.

Detective constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, told the Newark Advertiser: ‘We know there were a few people driving along Lowdham Road around the time of this incident and some people stopped when the fire was just getting started.

‘We believe there may still be people with crucial information who have not yet come forward to speak to us.

‘I’m urging them to please get in touch with us as they may have vital information which could help us with our ongoing enquiries.

‘I can reassure them we will deal with their information sensitively and in the strictest confidence.’

It’s the second blaze at the dealership this year, following a fire in January.

Soon after the blaze, Lowdham Cars told Car Dealer it believed arsonists were to blame.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 136 of August 7, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, a derelict car dealership was also ravaged by fire this week.

The former Doves Vauxhall showroom on The Avenue, Southampton, went up in flames yesterday morning (Aug 11).

Damage was caused to a fence at a property nearby on Brighton Road.

According to the Southern Daily Echo, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service believe the fire may be the result of the current hot weather.

No investigation has been launched by police.

Main image via Google Street View and taken in May 2022