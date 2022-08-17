Log in

Police hunting for teens who broke into Mercedes dealership and damaged luxury cars

  • Police issues descriptions of two teenagers who broke into Mercedes-Benz of Newcastle
  • Pair took it in turns to drive luxury car around forecourt before crashing into stationary vehicle
  • Youngsters fled after crash, which caused £9,000-worth of damage

Time 10:35 am, August 17, 2022

Police in Newcastle are hunting for two teenagers who broke into a Mercedes dealership and crashed a luxury car, causing £9,000-worth of damage.

Officers have launched an investigation after the pair were caught on CCTV illegally entering Mercedes-Benz of Newcastle on the night of June 26.

Once onsite, the vandals took it in turns to drive around the dealership’s forecourt, resulting in one of them crashing into a stationary car.

The incident caused damage to both cars to the tune of £9,000 and the pair were then seen scarpering away from the scene.

After reviewing the footage and speaking to staff at the Styner dealership, Northumbria Police have now issued descriptions of the two males, in the hope of identifying them.

The first is described as a ‘white male, of skinny build, who is believed to be around 15 years old and was wearing a black tracksuit, grey trainers, green t-shirt and a black jacket with a furred hood’.

The second, also a white male, was described as being around ’15 or 16 years of age’ with ‘medium length black curly hair’. He was wearing a black tracksuit and hoodie with red detailing and black trainers.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Northumbria Police quoting crime reference 074922H/22.

The investigation continues.

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

