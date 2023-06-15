Police launch appeal after Range Rover Sport stolen from car dealership belonging to international rugby star

A former international rugby who turned his back on the sport to become a used car salesman has had his dealership targeted by thieves.

Josh Navidi shifted his focus to his Cute Club used car business after a horror neck injury forced him to retire from rugby at the age of 32.

The Welshman spoke about the enterprise earlier this year but has now had his first taste of one of the darker sides of the motor trade.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning two men were captured on CCTV enterring the forecourt in Barry before forcing their way into a grey Range Rover Sport.

They then made off with the vehicle and it is yet to be located.

Navidi, who won 33 caps for his country, has now launched an appeal for information and asked anyone who could help track down the vehicle to get in touch.

❗️STOLEN from Barry ❗️ Please DM or contact 07311848343 pic.twitter.com/Umo492y6CH — Josh Navidi (@Jnavidi) June 13, 2023

The incident is also being investigated by South Wales Police.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘We are appealing for information following the theft of a grey Range Rover Sport from a garage forecourt in Barry.

”At around 2am on Tuesday June 13 two men were filmed on CCTV approaching the vehicle on a garage forecourt on Ty Verlon Industrial Estate in Barry, gaining access to it and making off.

‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Wales Police and quote reference 2300194544.’