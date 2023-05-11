Welsh rugby star turns to used car industry after being forced into retirement by brutal neck injury

‘Where the hell did you find that kid with the dreadlocks?’ That was the question posed by legendary New Zealand rugby coach Steve Hansen after Josh Navidi made his home debut for Wales against the famous All Blacks.

Now, six years on from that day in Cardiff, the British and Irish Lion will be hoping to have the same impact on his rivals as he turns his hand to the motor trade.

Last month, the back row forward was forced to bring the curtain down on his playing days after suffering a sickening neck injury playing for Wales away in South Africa.

For Navidi, it was a glittering career which saw him win two Six Nations titles, a Grand Slam and two Challenge Cups as well as 33 appearances for Wales, two for the Lions and 184 for Cardiff.

At the age of just 32, many would be bitter and being forced into early retirement but Navidi has decided to throw himself into his next business venture.

WalesOnline reports that along with close friend Jack Wilkins, he is now working at his very own car dealership in Barry.

The pair initially set up Cute Club, based on the Ty Verlon Industrial Estate, on 2020 but following retirement Navidi is now able to devote his full attention to the venture.

The firm’s forecourt is open 9am-5pm on weekdays with weekend slots also available via appointment.

For Navidi, a self-confessed petrol head, the project is yet another dream come true.

‘It started off with me just buying my own cars, driving them, and then selling them the next year because I’ve always been a petrol head,” he told WalesOnline.

‘I’ve always had sporty cars but now I go for stuff with less fuel, and I’ve always changed my cars every year.

‘I started going to auctions for my own stuff and then boys were asking me what’s the best VIP deal with all these lease deals that we get offered.

‘I was advising some of the Cardiff boys for years on how to get the best deals for cars, and some boys were asking for cars you couldn’t get on the VIP scheme.

‘They wanted all sorts like performance cars and one thing led to another.

‘Boys started asking about finance and then it led me down that path, then into warranties, and then we would just meet people day to day.

‘Now we have got a forecourt, and we are a car dealership which buys and sells cars.

‘We are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, but we take appointments in the evenings, and on the weekend.’

On its website, Cute Club describes itself as a ‘dealership ran by a team of car and motorbike enthusiasts’.

It promises to find buyers ‘the car of your dreams, for the right price’ and offers in-house servicing, MOT testing and tyres.

According to Auto Trader, its current stock of 17 cars ranges from a 2011 Volvo C30 worth just under £6,000 all the way to a pair of nearly new Land Rover Discoveries, listed over £55,000 apiece.