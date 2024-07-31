Log in

Police launch appeal to help find vandal accused of smashing used car dealership window

  • Police release image of suspect accused of criminal damage at car dealership
  • Man wanted in connection to a smashed window at Station Motors in Mold, North Wales
  • Image shows male with a dark beard, wearing a navy beanie and camouflaged coat

Time 9:23 am, July 31, 2024

Police in North Wales are appealing for information after a used car dealership fell victim to vandalism.

Station Motors in Mold suffered a smashed window on the night of July 9, sparking an investigation into criminal damage.

Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The image, shared on social media, shows a man in with a dark beard, wearing a navy beanie and a camouflaged, cat branded, coat.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: ‘Officers would like to speak with the male in relation to an incident of criminal damage, whereby a window was smashed at Station Motors, Chester Road, Mold on July 9 at around 10.25pm.

‘If you are able to assist, please contact us on 101 or via the webchat quoting Q100203.’

Car Dealer has contacted Station Motors for comment.

The dealership forms part of the wider Dickens Group and offers used cars from brands including Porsche, Audi, BMW and Land Rover.

The business also includes an approved Vauxhall repairs operation as well as MOT and servicing facilities.

