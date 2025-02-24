Police make two arrests as officers carry out raid on major chop shop in north of England

An illegal ‘chop shop’ containing several stolen vehicles and parts has been closed down following a successful raid by police.

Two people have been arrested after officers busted the illegal operation at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate in Rotherham.

Investigators had been tracking a stolen Range Rover when they discovered the site and were able to obtain warrant to search the unit, as well as two others.

The operation led to a lorry full of high-end car parts being discovered and several vehicles stolen from across the country being recovered.

Photographs taken inside the compound show dozens of car doors lined up against each other, as well as a number of vehicle registration plates.

Officers also discovered rows of car seats and body panels, including boot lids, bumpers and doors, while searching the site in Rotherham.

Both arrested suspects have now been released on bail pending further enquiries and police say they remain ‘committed’ to combatting vehicle theft.

Inspector Darren Birley, of Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: ‘This was a sophisticated operation with stolen vehicles, parts and property from all over the country hidden inside the units.

‘Following the warrants we have arrested two men who have been bailed pending further enquiries. Results like this form part of the ongoing work to tackle organised criminality in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.

‘We know the impact car theft can on have people which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to trace stolen vehicles and dismantle these chop shops.’

As well as vehicle parts, several other pallets of suspected stolen goods were discovered at the Rotherham site. These included several boxes of chocolate as well as computer printer toners.

Car Dealer recently reported how police in Norfolk closed down another illegal chop shop, which was so large it took officers five days to fully dismantle the site

A ‘chop shop’ is an operation which sees a number of vehicles stolen and then dismantled, with their parts being sold on for profit. In some cases the parts are also used to repair other stolen cars, which are then sold on illegally.

Last year, a man was jailed for over five years for his role in a similar operation in Burnley.