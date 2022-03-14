Log in

News

Police open inquiries into shocking crash at used van dealership in Cambridgeshire

  • Police open inquiries into crash at second-hand van dealership
  • Car smashed through a metal fence before flipping onto its side and hitting row of vans
  • Both police and fire teams were called to the scene earlier this month

Time 10 mins ago

Police have launched an investigation after a car careered off the road and smashed into a row of vans parked at a second-hand dealership.

The vehicle is said to have shattered a metal fence before overturning and catapulting into the vans, worth thousands of pounds.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Trade Van Sales Ltd in Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire.

Advert

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving a call at around 8pm on the evening of March 7. The Fire and Rescue service also attended.

Pictures released by the police show the car lying on its side on top of the completely destroyed fence.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is now investigating what happened.

A spokesman for the force said:’Officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team and the BCH Dog Unit attended this single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.

Advert

‘The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.’

The driver of the car is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries in the collison.

Images provided by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51