Police open inquiries into shocking crash at used van dealership in Cambridgeshire

Police have launched an investigation after a car careered off the road and smashed into a row of vans parked at a second-hand dealership.

The vehicle is said to have shattered a metal fence before overturning and catapulting into the vans, worth thousands of pounds.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Trade Van Sales Ltd in Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire.

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving a call at around 8pm on the evening of March 7. The Fire and Rescue service also attended.

Pictures released by the police show the car lying on its side on top of the completely destroyed fence.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is now investigating what happened.

A spokesman for the force said:’Officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team and the BCH Dog Unit attended this single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.

‘The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.’

The driver of the car is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries in the collison.

Images provided by Cambridgeshire Constabulary