Porsche 911 GT3: Five things we love about our Road Test of the Year star

Our annual Road Test of the Year digital issue of Car Dealer is out now and features some of our favourite cars of the year.

One of the stars was the incredible Porsche 911 GT3, so to mark that we’ve totted up five things we absolutely love about it.

Here’s what we thought.

First up, it’s rapid….

And when we say rapid we mean really, really fast.

The GT3 has a 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated engine that produces 503bhp. That helps it hit 60mph in 3.4 seconds and it’ll go on to a top speed of 198mph.

Secondly, it sounds heavenly

This 992 variant of the GT3 – just like every other 911 that’s worn the same badge – is made for drivers… And drivers like noise!

This Porsche makes an amazing sound thanks to a special stainless steel exhaust and we love it.

Third… It’s really rather light

GT3’s are all about the featherweight – and this model has been hitting the gym…

There’s a carbon fibre roof that saves a kilogram, some sound deadening has been ditched to save 2kgs and the carbon bucket seats save a whopping 15 kilos.

Shell out on the £6.5k ceramic brake option and you’ll save even more pounds too. All this helps make it feel extra nimble on the road.

Fourth, it handles – boy, does it handle

Few cars feel like this GT3. It has tons of grip and handles like a sports car should – like it’s on a race track.

Don’t get us wrong, get heavy with your right foot in the damp and it’ll spin up the rear wheels… in third… but with beautifully tactile steering and an intuitive gearbox, the driving experience is very special indeed.

Price: £127,820

0-60mph: 3.4s

Top speed: 198mph

Power: 503bhp

Economy: 21.7mpg

Lastly, it looks insane

If you’re looking for a supercar that’ll go unnoticed, now is the time to move on.

While 911s aren’t the most ‘showy’, the loud looks of the GT3 match the noise it makes. That rear wing isn’t just for show either. It’s got four adjustable settings and can generate nearly 400kg of downforce.

That’s 150 per cent better than the previous car…

Pictures: Jon Reay & Darren Cassey