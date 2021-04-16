Porsche Centre Preston’s boss has spoken of his pride at the showroom becoming the first of its kind in the UK to have new ultra-high-speed charging points.

It has installed two Porsche CBX 150kW Turbo Chargers, with each one taking just five minutes to give a Taycan enough juice to travel 62 miles.

Because they can repower at such a high rate, the chargers have to be liquid-cooled from a main control unit.

Centre principal Tom Fox said: ‘We are proud that Preston was chosen as the first Porsche Turbo Charger installation in the UK.

‘Our new ultra-high-speed charging points offer a glimpse into the future of electric motoring here in the north-west.

‘This is the very latest technology, meaning cars can be charged much quicker than before. And a fully charged battery on the new Taycan, for example, is capable of a range of 225 miles.’

The installation at Porsche Centre Preston is part of a continued investment in charging infrastructure across the region.

Last year, Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Aughton officially unveiled Lancashire’s first Porsche Destination electric charging point.

The Moor Hall installation is part of a commercial partnership between the two-star Michelin restaurant and the Porsche showroom.

