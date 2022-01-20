Porsche introduces new Taycan Sports Turismo model in the UK

Porsche is adding to its Taycan range with the introduction of a new Sport Turismo in the UK – middle-ground between the standard model and estate Cross Turismo.

This sportier version of the Cross Turismo retains the same practical estate-like body without increasing the car’s ride height or the addition of chunky wheelarch protection.

The Sport Turismo has a road-going focus with a ride height similar to that of the standard Taycan saloon.

It will also be available with the same five trim levels available on the standard Taycan.

Delivering 45mm more headroom than the saloon variant, the Sport Turismo offers up to 446 litres of boot space, or 405 litres with the Bose Surround Sound system fitted.

Folding the rear seats down increases the available boot space to 1,212 and 1,171 litres respectively, plus there’s also an additional 84 litres in the storage compartment in the nose.

Prices for the rear-wheel-drive Taycan Sport Turismo which costs from £73,650.

The more powerful 4S will go on sale for £84,830, then £104,990 for the GTS.

Above this is the £117,670 Turbo and, at the top of the range, the Turbo S flagship which brings all-wheel-drive and starts from £140,080.

Power output will range from 321bhp in the 4S to 616bhp in the Turbo S. The Turbo S has an eye-watering 0-60mph time of just 2.6 seconds before powering on to a top speed of 162mph.

Thanks to improved charging functions, the Sport Turismo’s batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in as little as 22 minutes and 30 seconds when hooked up to a rapid charging unit, with Porsche claiming that 62 miles of range can be added in just five minutes.

The 4S will offer the best mileage of 309 miles on a single charge.