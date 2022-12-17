Log in

News

Preston Porsche dealership to sponsor local school rugby team as it looks to engage with community

  • Porsche Centre, Preston agrees new partnership with Kirkham Grammar School
  • Dealership will sponsor school’s first XV rugby team throughout current season
  • Bosses say new relationship is a ‘perfect fit’
Advert

Time 8:00 am, December 17, 2022

A Lancashire Porsche dealer has strengthened its commitment to the local area by agreeing a new deal to sponsor a school rugby team.

Porsche Centre, Preston has agreed terms on a one-year partnership to support the Kirkham Grammar School (KGS) first XV team.

The deal will see the dealership’s logo feature on the side’s home and away kits throughout the 2022/2023 season.

Advert

Tom Fox, from Porsche Centre, Preston said: ‘Kirkham Grammar School is renowned for rugby excellence.

‘We already support Preston Grasshoppers RUFC and Fylde RUFC locally, so KGS is another perfect fit to maintain the dealership’s relationship with the local rugby community.

‘Our sponsorship comes after a particularly successful period for the 1st XV and we are looking forward to seeing how the season develops.’

Advert

Kirkham Grammar School’s director of rugby, Aled Trenhaile, added: ‘We are proud to have Porsche Centre, Preston as our new 1st XV sponsor.

‘With the support of our sponsors, we hope we can build and replicate our recent success as our players develop. In Porsche Centre, Preston, we are lucky to have a local business partner that is as passionate about rugby as we are.’

Last year, Porsche Centre, Preston was revealed as the new sponsor of a Fylde Rugby Community Foundation initiative to encourage more young people to participate in sport.

The three-year deal will help up to 75 young players enjoy the benefits of rugby club membership.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51