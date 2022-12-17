Preston Porsche dealership to sponsor local school rugby team as it looks to engage with community

A Lancashire Porsche dealer has strengthened its commitment to the local area by agreeing a new deal to sponsor a school rugby team.

Porsche Centre, Preston has agreed terms on a one-year partnership to support the Kirkham Grammar School (KGS) first XV team.

The deal will see the dealership’s logo feature on the side’s home and away kits throughout the 2022/2023 season.

Tom Fox, from Porsche Centre, Preston said: ‘Kirkham Grammar School is renowned for rugby excellence.

‘We already support Preston Grasshoppers RUFC and Fylde RUFC locally, so KGS is another perfect fit to maintain the dealership’s relationship with the local rugby community.

‘Our sponsorship comes after a particularly successful period for the 1st XV and we are looking forward to seeing how the season develops.’

Kirkham Grammar School’s director of rugby, Aled Trenhaile, added: ‘We are proud to have Porsche Centre, Preston as our new 1st XV sponsor.

‘With the support of our sponsors, we hope we can build and replicate our recent success as our players develop. In Porsche Centre, Preston, we are lucky to have a local business partner that is as passionate about rugby as we are.’

Last year, Porsche Centre, Preston was revealed as the new sponsor of a Fylde Rugby Community Foundation initiative to encourage more young people to participate in sport.

The three-year deal will help up to 75 young players enjoy the benefits of rugby club membership.