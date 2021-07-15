Production at Nissan’s Sunderland plant hit hard as hundreds of staff members forced to isolate

Production at Nissan’s Sunderland plant has been heavily affected after hundreds of staff members were forced into isolation.

Around 900 employees – more than ten per cent of the workforce – have been contacted by the NHS Test and Trace App with Covid cases in the North East on the rise once again.

The BBC reports that Sunderland had 955 Covid cases per 100,000 people in the week to 10 July – compared to a national average of 287.

Car Dealer reported three weeks ago that Nissan had furloughed hundreds of employees at the plant after Covid cases and self-isolating staff meant it had to stop most late-shift production.

Nissan says it is now working hard to ensure that all staff are kept safe at the factory.

A spokesman said: ‘Production in certain areas of the plant has been adjusted as we manage a number of staff being required to self-isolate following close contact with Covid-19.