Electric Range Rovers that upcycle models built between 1970 and 1974 are to go into production costing from £245,000 plus taxes.

Silverstone-based Lunaz said today (Dec 7) it would be creating an initial run of 50 of the luxury SUVs.

They’ll be offered in Town and Country specification, with design director Jen Holloway and her team working closely with customers to tailor the car to their exact requirements.

First deliveries are expected next summer.

Lunaz founder David Lorenz said: ‘In the face of a challenging year that restricts every business’s ability to collaborate globally, we have drawn even more intensely on the extraordinary talent pool that exists in Silverstone – Britain’s automotive and technology manufacturing heartland.

‘We are proud to fly the flag for our nation’s leadership in cutting-edge zero-emissions technologies and more traditional automotive engineering skills on the global stage.’

He added: ‘By 2030, when the UK ban on internal combustion engine car sales will come into effect, there will be two billion ICE vehicles on the planet.

‘Without conversion to electric, this will represent mass redundancy of finite resources that could otherwise be reused.

‘Our approach answers the urgent need to extend the life of these vehicles for future generations.

‘We designed inherent flexibility within our approach to upcycling the world’s most celebrated cars.

‘The commencement of production of the first electric classic Range Rovers demonstrates the scope of vehicles that can be re-engineered and given an entirely new life through conversion to our proprietary electric powertrain.’

The conversion process will include a full bare metal restoration plus re-engineering.

Town spec will see increased focus on rear-seat and driver comfort, while the Country model will include a four-wheel-drive system plus updated suspension including anti-roll bars and uprated brakes.

Roofless options will also be available.