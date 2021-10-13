Provenance Check Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges of the past 12 months has been sourcing stock.

With used car sales at record levels, filling those gaping holes on forecourts has been a daily pressure for dealers of all shapes and sizes.

But sourcing is one thing, actually finding good quality cars is quite another which is why a good provenance check provider has become absolutely essential for dealers.

Just like last year dealers couldn’t rate this year’s winner, Cap HPI, highly enough with judges this year receiving incredibly high praise for the firm.

Commenting on the past 12 months, Cap HPI’s Wendy Swain said: ‘It’s been an extremely tough period for all of us in this industry – we’ve all had shortages of people, cars and time – in fact, eight-hour days have felt like four-hour ones! It’s gone crackers!

‘Despite this, the Cap HPI team has kept in constant contact with the dealers and helped them with things like discounts and incentives.

‘Of course, everything almost stopped, but since everything is getting back to normal it has been about keeping the services, data and updates running.’

Swain expressed gratitude to the HPI teams who had to grapple not just with a ‘crazy’ used car market, but also Covid impacting the workforce and long delays with DVLA services.

‘I just want to say a huge thank you to all the dealers,’ she added.

‘Despite all of the happenings over the past 12 months, we have still been winning business from a lot of dealer groups and independent dealers, and we are working so hard on making sure the data is as up to date and as accurate as possible.’