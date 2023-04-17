Pye Motors agrees deal to buy family-run dealership that closed down after almost 60 years of trading

Family-run dealer group Pye Motors has announced a deal to buy a Barrow-in-Furness site that recently closed down after 60 years.

Furness Park Sport and Prestige site ceased trading back in January, having been founded in 1966, with the site being left vacant ever since.

Now however, Pye has negotiated the purchase of the showroom, ensuring that it will remain in use by the automotive industry.

Bosses say the addition will allow Pye Motors to expand its footprint in the area, where it already operates one Ford site.

The dealer group will also represent the blue oval at its new showroom, in response to ballooning sales at its first location.

MD of Pye Motors, Nick Payne, said ‘We are delighted and proud to be able to acquire this well established and significant building and footprint from the Stoker family.

‘We are still very much a family business in our 98th year and it became apparent very early in the negotiations that it was a natural fit.

‘We are pleased to able to expand at such an exciting time for the town and the wider community with investment coming into Barrow at an unprecedented level.

‘The area has a very exciting, vibrant and secure future.’

Glenn Stoker, from Furness Park Sport and Prestige added: ‘We are absolutely delighted that the site will remain in a local family business’s hand and wish the Pye team every success in the future.’

It is hoped that the second showroom will be operational within a few months and bosses say its opening will bring additional jobs to the area.

The existing Pye site in Barrow will remain in the group.

Pictured: Pye Motors’ existing Ford dealership in Barrow-in-Furness (Google Street View)