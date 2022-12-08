R Symons Electric Vehicles – Used EV Dealer of the Year Winner 2022

Electric cars are rapidly becoming hot property in the used market – and while most car dealers stock them, a dedicated bunch of specialists have made it their whole business.

That is why, for the first time ever, we have introduced a special category for EV dealers at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Our Used EV Dealer of the Year award celebrates the very best of those specialists and there can be no doubt that our two highly commended firms – EV Experts and Just EVs – are at the forefront of the used EV market.

They both impressed our judges with their excellent EV experiences both in person and online but in the end they were narrowly beaten to top spot.

The winner of the inaugural Used EV Dealership of the Year award was R Symons Electric Vehicles, which blew our judges away with its service.

Our mystery shopper reported that the firm was quick to call back, offered a video of the car they were interested in, and provided brilliant all-round advice.

After coming off stage, Richard Symons, founder of R Symons Electric Vehicles, paid tribute to his staff.

He told Car Dealer: ‘It’s fantastic. Honestly it’s so good. We are a really small company but it is just a brilliant team.

‘I’m so proud of everyone around me. We’ve got a great bunch and I’m really proud of the work we put in.

‘Genuinely, we try really hard to do a really good job and I’m so proud of everyone here.

‘Hopefully this is an award for everyone here.’

Cleevely EV, Cheltenham

R Symons, New Milton

ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth

Just EVs, Southampton

EV Experts, Guildford

Based in New Milton, Hants, R Symons was originally established in 2010 as a traditional dealership.

Five years later, after becoming a Tesla owner, boss Symons, decided to become an EV specialist and since then the firm has gone from strength to strength.

The company is now the largest supplier of used Teslas in the UK, supported by a small but passionate team of staff.

It also boasts an impressive indoor showroom which houses a large selection of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below

Main image: Amie Goodchild and Richard Symons, from R Symons, next to Rebecca Chaplin from OnCue Communications (left) and Mike Brewer (right)