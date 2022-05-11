Log in

Supplier News

RAC Dealer Network launches recruitment drive as revenue from warranty premiums increases

  • Some 200 used car dealers are being sought to add to 1,300-plus network during first half of 2022
  • Upgrades of warranties and more customers buying them has led to growth
  • New products include EV warranty plus alloy wheel and cosmetic damage insurance

Time 10:21 am, May 11, 2022

The RAC Dealer Network is looking to swell its ranks after it said a rise in consumer demand led to a 25 per cent year-on-year revenue growth from warranty premiums during 2021.

Sean Kent, European director of automotive for Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the warranty and aftersales market, said the results were also nine per cent up on pre-Covid 2019, despite the lockdowns that had interrupted business.

‘The total number of used car retailers in the RAC Dealer Network now numbers more than 1,300 and we’re looking to add around 200 during the first half of this year.

Advert

‘Our target remains the same – to work with dealers who both share the RAC’s ethos of placing the customer first and are committed to being good ambassadors for the brand.

‘We are working hard to identify businesses that fit this brief and will become successful members of our network.’

He said premium revenue growth had been prompted by two key trends: more customers upgrading their warranty when they buy a car, and a general upgrading of warranties provided by dealers as standard with new vehicles.

‘These are both long-term trends but do seem to have accelerated during the stock shortages of the past couple of years.

Advert

‘Used cars are becoming more expensive and customers appear to be looking for better protection from unexpected motoring costs.’

Further growth had been prompted by new products introduced across the RAC Dealer Network, including its EV warranty, alloy wheel and cosmetic damage insurance, plus specialist preparation standards for vans, motorhomes and motorcycles.

‘We have been working to meet changing market dynamics, such as satisfying the need for a dedicated EV warranty, and also appealing to a wider range of dealers through cover for new vehicle types and providing a larger variety of products for retailers to offer,’ he said.

‘As well as the brand recognition provided by working with the RAC, these enhancements are very much part of our proposition as we look to add new dealers to the network over the next few months.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51