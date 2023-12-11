Rangebrook – Used Car Dealership of the Year Winner (51-100 Cars) 2023

As the stock numbers increase, so too do the stress levels – but the winner of our Used Car Dealership of the Year (51-100 cars) category certainly knows how to overcome that.

This year the accolade went to Rangebrook, based in Nuneaton, who impressed our judges with a swiftly returned phone call to our mystery shoppers.

As well as excellent reviews online, Rangebrook offered our judges superb information when we called them to test out their service.

Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘Our winner seriously impressed with some excellent feedback from our mystery shoppers.

‘Rangebrook did an amazing job and were rightly winners in a very tough category.’

ASK Motors

Mount Vernon Motors

Optimum Vehicles

Plympton Car Sales

Rangebrook

Speaking after picking up the award, Mark Gothard, sales manager at Rangebrook, said: ‘It is fantastic in all fairness.

‘At the end of the day, everyone has done their jobs to the best of their ability so to be recommended and then win the award is brilliant and fantastic. Spot on!

‘I think for us it’s a case of being big enough to do numbers but still small enough to be personal with everyone.

‘We still aim to treat everyone like we’re a small car dealership with a personal touch and treating everybody like an individual.

‘We do around 60 to 70 units a month, which is fantastic as it gives us numbers but it also gives customers the benefit of having a small car dealership feeling.’