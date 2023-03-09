Ray Chapman Motors Malton scoops national Volvo retailer title for third year running

Ray Chapman Motors Malton is celebrating after being named Volvo Car UK’s top retailer for the third year running.

The team consistently surpassed all targets in spite of the tough trading conditions caused by the cost-of-living crisis, said the manufacturer.

It added that their tireless focus on customer service and satisfaction had enabled the dealership to build a sterling local reputation, setting the standard for the rest of the UK.

Sales figures across the board showed high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty, with the retailer being lauded for having the most used cars available across the network as well.

It was also recognised for being the network’s highest-selling used Volvo retailer, with the team praised for their dedication to delivering the highest standards for the brand across North Yorkshire.

In addition, the York Road dealership has some of the highest customer and employee retention rates in the area.

Retailer principal Duncan Chapman said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded Volvo’s National Retailer of the Year accolade for the third year in a row.

‘Every single person has played a part in earning us these awards and I couldn’t be prouder of the team.

‘The awards are a testament to the culture of excellence we have fostered here at Ray Chapman Motors, and are recognition of the outstanding quality of products and services that we provide to our customers.

‘We’re incredibly proud to represent Volvo across Yorkshire, and these awards are a great motivation for us to continue to work hard to provide the best possible experience to our customers – well done, Team Ray Chapman Motors!’

Pictured at top are the triumphant Ray Chapman Motors Malton team