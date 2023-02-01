Clive Brook Volvo sells both dealerships to family-run Ray Chapman Motors as MD retires

Clive Brook has sold his two Volvo dealerships to Ray Chapman Motors as he retires, it was announced this morning.

The business was established in October 2007, making it the first privately owned Volvo dealership in Yorkshire for more than 20 years after buying the Bradford premises from the Harratts Group, which had held the franchise there since 2002.

The new Clive Brook Volvo showroom was officially opened in January 2008, and Clive Brook followed that up with its second Volvo dealership – this time in Huddersfield after again buying the site from Harratts.

Over the years, the company, which sold new and used Volvos, gained an enviable reputation, winning consecutive trading standards awards for excellence in customer service.

It also featured consistently in Volvo’s top dealers for highest levels of facility standards, customer satisfaction and business performance.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn, Brook said: ‘After nearly 40 years of working and 15 years of building and developing the Clive Brook brand, the time has now come for me to retire and to pass on our much-loved business, team members and loyal customers, into the capable and enthusiastic hands of the Chapman family.

‘Much has changed in the motor trade over the years, and I’m very excited for Clive Brook Ltd to benefit from the scale and resources of being part of a successful and dynamic, but most importantly, family retailer group.

‘I wish Duncan, the Chapman family, and the wider Ray Chapman team every success in the future.’

He added that there would be no initial changes in the management and policies of the company.

‘Thank you very much for to all our valued staff, customers, suppliers, family and friends both past and present for being part of the Clive Brook Volvo journey,’ he wrote.

Ray Chapman Motors officially acquired the sites yesterday, expanding its retailer portfolio to four and making it one of the largest Volvo retailers in the country.

Duncan Chapman, managing director of Ray Chapman Motors, said: ‘Clive has created a motoring retailer legacy in the north over the past few decades.

‘We look forward to continuing the exceptional experience, trust and relationships that he has built with Volvo drivers in Bradford and Huddersfield.

The deal was managed by David Kendrick and his automotive team at UHY Hacker Young, who represented Clive Brook Ltd.

Kendrick said: ‘The two sites fit perfectly with Chapman’s and now allows them to become a significant partner with Volvo.’

He added: ‘I don’t think this will be the last of the regional consolidation plays this year – it’s a time to Go or Grow for dealerships out there!’

Pictured at top via Google Street View is the Clive Brook Volvo showroom in Bradford

