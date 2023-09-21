Ray Chapman Motors poised to open multi-million-pound Volvo showroom

A showroom in Bradford is undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation to turn it into a Volvo dealership.

Ray Chapman Motors Bradford will be moving from its current location in Canal Road to a former Jaguar site.

The refurbishment comes after the retailer officially changed its name from Clive Brook Volvo Bradford, after Brook sold both his Volvo dealerships to Ray Chapman Motors earlier this year.

The new site is set to open its doors for sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs on Monday, October 9, with the showroom featuring Volvo’s signature lounge area, with Scandinavian furniture, free wi-fi plus Swedish cakes and coffee.

It’ll display the latest range of Volvos, including the pure-electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as more than 100 Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

Volvo’s Personal Service will also see two technicians working together on each car, halving the time it takes for a service to be carried out.

A special launch evening will be held on Thursday, October 12, with Volvo Car UK managing director Kristian Elvefors joining members of the community at a casino-themed event.

Duncan Chapman, managing director of Ray Chapman Motors, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be sharing the news of our refurbishment of Ray Chapman Motors Bradford.

‘Keeping up with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, our new state-of-the-art retailer will offer a range of plug-in hybrid models, as well as the pure-electric XC40, alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars in our Volvo Selekt Range.’

He added: ‘We’re looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our new-look home, which will offer the perfect, sustainable-friendly environment to mirror the Volvo experience, and hope to meet many at our upcoming launch event.’