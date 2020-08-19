Auction firm BCA is offering a record number of vehicles online today (Aug 19) with over 7,400 vehicles in a packed programme of sales.

BCA says it’s the highest volume of vehicles ever offered by BCA in online sales on one day.

The programme features stocks from dealer, fleet and finance sources alongside regular UKCGR and BCA Outsourced Solutions stock and sales, featuring vehicles from BMW Group, Black Horse and Motability.

There are over 600 light commercial vehicles on offer from UKCGR, Alphabet, ALD, BCA Outsourced Solutions, Kinto, Dawson Rental Group and other sellers.

Star car of the day is expected to be a low-mileage 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB (pictured).

BCA, like many auction companies, has been running online-only sales since March with its physical sites remaining closed to the public.

In a Car Dealer interview, BCA said its sites will remain shut to the general public and will reopen ‘when appropriate’.