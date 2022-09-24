Renault 5 Turbo 2 reborn as French brand launches new electric drift car

Renault has paid tribute to one of its most legendary models with the launch of a new electric drift car.

The R5 Turbo 3E has been built to celebrate the iconic Renault 5 Turbo 2 and forms part of the wider ‘electric rebirth’ of the Renault 5.

The name features the number ‘3’ because it follows on from the celebrated Turbo 2, while ‘E’ stands for electric.

It has been designed with performance in mind and comes with a fully-electric, rear-wheel-drive layout bringing 374bhp and 700Nm of torque.

Following in the footsteps of the original 1980s car, the latest incarnation is only available as a two seater.

However, whereas that car was propelled using petrol power, the R5 Turbo 3E has a pair of electric motors mounted at the rear of the car. The batteries are in the middle, under the floor.

The two motors power the model all the way to a top speed of 124mph with an impressive 0-60 time to just under 3.5 seconds.

It is expected to have a range of around 200 miles between charges, thanks to a 42kWh battery – though Renault is yet to publicly announce any official figures.

Another touch that was not seen on the original car is the addition of over 10 mounting brackets for cameras both inside and outside the vehicle, which have been fitted so drivers can capture their highlights when on the move.

The bonnet, doors and cockpit have all been designed to mimic those of the original, but the body is now made from lightweight carbon fibre to reduce weight.

Measuring in at 2.02 metres wide – 25cm more than its predecessor – the R5 Turbo 3E is also four metres long and 1.32 metres high.

The model will go on public display for the first time at the Chantilly Arts and Elegance contest on September 25, before going on the stand at the Paris Motor Show on October 17.