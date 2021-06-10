Log in
Renault logo 2024Renault logo 2024

Car News

Renault charged with deceit over investigation into diesel emissions

  • Renault has been charged with deceit over diesel emissions investigations
  • It confirmed that it had paid €20m (£17.2m) in bail
  • A report said investigators found some cars were producing 10 times more than limits permitted

Time 1 min ago

Renault has been charged with deceit over a diesel emissions investigation.

Launched in 2017, the investigation was made by French prosecutors over the amount of nitrous oxide emissions being produced by some of Renault’s older vehicles.

The report suggested that investigators had found that some Renault cars were producing 10 times above the limits permitted.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

The French carmarker has now confirmed that it was charged and has paid a bail of €20m (£17.2m) as well as a bank guarantee of €60m (£52m).

The latter figure is dedicated to the potential compensation for losses, while €18m (£15.5m) of the bail will be used for potential payment of damages and fines.

In a statement, the French manufacturer said: ‘Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices.

‘Renault has always complied with French and European regulations.

Advert

‘Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.’

Last month, Renault pledged to become the ‘greenest brand in Europe’ by 2030 through the electrification of nine out of 10 of its vehicles that it sells.

The pledge formed a part of the firm’s recently announced ‘Renaultution’ strategy which aims to reinvigorate the brand through new models and a greater focus on electrification.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190