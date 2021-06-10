Renault charged with deceit over investigation into diesel emissions

Renault has been charged with deceit over a diesel emissions investigation.

Launched in 2017, the investigation was made by French prosecutors over the amount of nitrous oxide emissions being produced by some of Renault’s older vehicles.

The report suggested that investigators had found that some Renault cars were producing 10 times above the limits permitted.

The French carmarker has now confirmed that it was charged and has paid a bail of €20m (£17.2m) as well as a bank guarantee of €60m (£52m).

The latter figure is dedicated to the potential compensation for losses, while €18m (£15.5m) of the bail will be used for potential payment of damages and fines.

In a statement, the French manufacturer said: ‘Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices.

‘Renault has always complied with French and European regulations.

‘Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.’

Last month, Renault pledged to become the ‘greenest brand in Europe’ by 2030 through the electrification of nine out of 10 of its vehicles that it sells.

The pledge formed a part of the firm’s recently announced ‘Renaultution’ strategy which aims to reinvigorate the brand through new models and a greater focus on electrification.