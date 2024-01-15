Renault rebounds: French firm was the second fastest-growing brand in 2023

Renault was the second fastest-growing brand in 2023 thanks to strong sales across the board, particularly with vans.

The French firm finished the year just behind MG in the sales growth chart, and ahead of brands such as Vauxhall.

Passenger car sales jumped by 31.7%, and of the cars Renault sold 72% were electrified in some way – up from the 57.1% the company achieved in 2022.

Renault is now the fourth biggest seller of hybrids in the UK, with the company’s growth driven by the new Clio in 2023.

Renault said the uplift in Clio sales shows ‘there’s still big demand for superminis’ in the UK.

The growth came as Ford axed its Fiesta in the same year.

Despite the strong sales of cars, the French carmaker’s growth was primarily driven by soaring van sales.

Sales of LCVs nearly doubled, pushing Renault into fourth place in the vans sales table.

It finished the year with 27,781 LCV sales – a massive 95.3% increase on 2022.

The improved passenger car sales resulted in Renault claiming a 2.5% share of the market, and Renault Group – which consists of Renault, Dacia and Alpine – taking seventh place in the UK automotive group rankings.

Guillaume Sicard, country head UK & managing director Renault Brand UK, said: ‘Renault UK has performed strongly in every sector within which it has a presence, far exceeding the market average and illustrating how the brand has evolved to provide the mobility solutions that answer the many needs of private and business customers.

‘The rapid growth demonstrates the enthusiasm for the brand, and with forthcoming vehicles such as the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric, Rafale E-Tech full hybrid and all-electric Trafic E-Tech, 2024 is set to be even more exciting.’