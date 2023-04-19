Research finds next to no change in price of most popular used cars so far this year

A new study has revealed there has been next to no change in the average price of the UK’s most popular used cars so far this year.

AA Cars found that the 20 most searched-for cars on its site have risen in value by just 0.3 per cent in the first three months of 2023, when compared to the same period last year.

The data, collected as part of the firm’s latest Used Car Index, follows a modest 0.2 per cent price rise in Q4 2022 as the market continues to soften.

It means that by the end of March, the the average price of the most popular cars on AA Cars stood at £16,818 – a rise of just £58 on 12 months previously.

In terms of models, the Ford Fiesta was the most searched used car on the website and had an average asking price of £11,222 – a fall of 2.9 per cent against Q1 2022.

Another Ford – the Ford Focus – recorded the biggest average fall in price in percentage terms, representing a £1,387 drop, compared to Q1 2022.

The price of the top three most popular models – the Fiesta, Focus and Volkswagen Polo – have fallen by £590 on average year-on-year.

The full list of most-searched models can be seen below:

10. Ford Transit

Average price in Q1 2022: £20,217

Average price in Q1 2023: £21,932

Price change: +8.5%

9. Audi A1

Average price in Q1 2022: £16,215

Average price in Q1 2023: £17,291

Price change: +6.6%

8. Fiat 500

Average price in Q1 2022: £9,102

Average price in Q1 2023: £9,854

Price change: +8.3%

7. Ford Kuga

Average price in Q1 2022: £19,538

Average price in Q1 2023: £18,389

Price change: -5.9%

6. Vauxhall Corsa

Average price in Q1 2022: £9,583

Average price in Q1 2023: £9,868

Price change: +3%

5. Volkswagen Golf

Average price in Q1 2022: £20,249

Average price in Q1 2023: £20,093

Price change: -0.78%

4. Nissan Qashqai

Average price in Q1 2022: £16,014

Average price in Q1 2023: £16,658

Price change: +4.0%

3. Volkswagen Polo

Average price in Q1 2022: £13,180

Average price in Q1 2023: £13,126

Price change: -0.4%

2. Ford Focus

Average price in Q1 2022: £14,233

Average price in Q1 2023: £12,846

Price change: -9.7%

1. Ford Fiesta