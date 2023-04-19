Log in

Research finds next to no change in price of most popular used cars so far this year

  • Average price of Britain’s most popular used cars remained virtually unchanged in Q1
  • AA Cars found ten most-searched models had seen a price rise of just 0.3 per cent in first three months of 2023
  • Ford Fiesta was named as the platform’s popular car, ahead of the Focus and VW Polo
A new study has revealed there has been next to no change in the average price of the UK’s most popular used cars so far this year.

AA Cars found that the 20 most searched-for cars on its site have risen in value by just 0.3 per cent in the first three months of 2023, when compared to the same period last year.

The data, collected as part of the firm’s latest Used Car Index, follows a modest 0.2 per cent price rise in Q4 2022 as the market continues to soften.

It means that by the end of March, the the average price of the most popular cars on AA Cars stood at £16,818 – a rise of just £58 on 12 months previously.

In terms of models, the Ford Fiesta was the most searched used car on the website and had an average asking price of £11,222 – a fall of 2.9 per cent against Q1 2022.

Another Ford – the Ford Focus – recorded the biggest average fall in price in percentage terms, representing a £1,387 drop, compared to Q1 2022.

The price of the top three most popular models – the Fiesta, Focus and Volkswagen Polo – have fallen by £590 on average year-on-year.

The full list of most-searched models can be seen below:

10. Ford Transit

Pair of Transit vans parked outside warehouse

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £20,217
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £21,932
  • Price change: +8.5%

9. Audi A1

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £16,215
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £17,291
  • Price change: +6.6%

8. Fiat 500

Fiat 500

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £9,102
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £9,854
  • Price change: +8.3%

7. Ford Kuga

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £19,538
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £18,389
  • Price change: -5.9%

6. Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £9,583
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £9,868
  • Price change: +3%

5. Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf Aug 2020

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £20,249
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £20,093
  • Price change: -0.78%

4. Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan Qashqai

Average price in Q1 2022: £16,014
Average price in Q1 2023: £16,658
Price change: +4.0%

3. Volkswagen Polo

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £13,180
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £13,126
  • Price change: -0.4%

2. Ford Focus

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £14,233
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £12,846
  • Price change: -9.7%

1. Ford Fiesta

  • Average price in Q1 2022: £11,551
  • Average price in Q1 2023: £11,222
  • Price change: -2.9%

