Revealed: The 10 used models that saw the biggest price growth in September

Used car prices grew for the 30th month in a row in September with values remaining high despite fears that the cost of living crisis could turn buyers away from the market

Data released by Auto Trader last week revealed that the average price of a used car now stands at £17,409 but even among such pricey company, some models continue to stand out from the crowd.

To find out which used cars are still climbing the most, Auto Trader has compiled a top 10.

The list is dominated by smaller vehicles and topped by the Fiat Punto, which moves up from the second place it claimed last month.

The hatchback had an average asking price of £4,854 in September, representing a year-on-year rise of 42.5 per cent.

The model replaces the Peugeot 107 at the top of the list, with the French model slipping into second place with a year-on-year price rise of 38.9 per cent.

That was followed by another Peugeot – the 207 – as well as the Ford Fusion and the Vauxhall Agila.

They are joined in the top 10 by the likes of the Renault Scenic, the Fiat Panda and the Vauxhall Meriva.

September’s list also included two Toyota models – the Avensis and the Prius.

The full list can be seen below…

The 10 used cars that saw the biggest rises in value last month

1. Fiat Punto

Average asking price: £4,854

Price growth: 42.5 per cent

2. Peugeot 107

Average asking price: £3,642

Price growth: 38.9 per cent

3. Peugeot 207

Average asking price: £2,757

Price growth: 35.7 per cent

4. Ford Fusion

Average asking price: £3,337

Price growth: 35.2 per cent

5. Vauxhall Agila

Average asking price: £3,907

Price growth: 30.9 per cent

6. Renault Scenic

Average asking price: £7,259

Price growth: 30.4 per cent

7. Toyota Prius

Average asking price: £14,881

Price growth: 29.8 per cent

8. Toyota Avensis

Average asking price: £7,981

Price growth: 29.6 per cent

9. Fiat Panda

Average asking price: £1,167

Price growth: 29.4 per cent

10. Vauxhall Meriva

Average asking price: £5,055

Price growth: 29.3 per cent