Revealed: The manufacturers that are predicted to do well for car dealers in 2023

Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Kia are all predicted to do well for car dealers next year.

That’s according to automotive finance company First Response, after an analysis of its internal data for the past 12 months and looking at Google searches.

It found that ‘Vauxhall Corsa for sale used’ continued to receive an average of 1,000 searches per month, and had increased by 30 per cent in the past three months.

Similarly, ‘Volkswagen Golf used for sale’ was now getting some 750 hits per month, increasing by 39 per cent in the past three months and by 108 per cent since November 2021.

Meanwhile, it believes that the popularity of Kia’s Sportage will continue climbing.

It received an average monthly search volume of 350 for ‘Kia Sportage buy’, having increased by 86 per cent since last year.

Apart from the Sportage, First Response said it also expects many of 2022’s other new car favourites such as the Nissan Qashqai, Mini and Ford Puma to continue to dominate in 2023.

The Ford Focus was First Response’s most financed used car this year secured via hire purchase, followed by the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Astra.

Jonathan Such, head of sales at the Car Dealer Power award-winning company, said: ‘The new year marks a very exciting time for the automotive industry.

‘We’re able to look at vehicle sales from 2022 and predict what we feel may be the most popular vehicles in 2023.

“This is a great opportunity for anybody who’s in the market for a new vehicle, or even just those with an interest in motors and trends.’

Such added: ‘We also can’t forget about the brand-new cars scheduled for release in 2023.

‘From the Honda Electric SUV to the Aston Martin DBX Coupe, BMW 5 Series to the Fiat Panda, there’s so much to look forward to.’