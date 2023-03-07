Revealed: The top 10 fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in February

SUVs and medium-sized family hatchbacks up to five years old proved popular on Motors.co.uk last month, it’s been revealed.

According to eBay Motors Group’s Market View analysis, the Audi A3 was the car that sold the quickest in February, taking an average of just 16 days to leave forecourts.

SUVs comprised four of the top five quickest sellers, with all of them going in under 18 days.

Meanwhile, diesel was the fuel of choice among six of the top 10.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Our Market View analysis of February’s used car trends reveals a cross-section of SUVs and medium-sized family hatchbacks, all up to five years old, in the top 10 fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk.

‘The Audi A3 was the fastest-selling used car of the month, averaging just 16 days on dealer forecourts, with buyers attracted by low-mileage diesel models aged up to four years old.

‘SUVs continued to be a popular choice for used car buyers, accounting for four of the top five fastest sellers, all selling in fewer than 18 days.’

She added: ‘Despite the declining popularity of diesel in the new car market, the fuel type accounted for six of this month’s fastest sellers.

‘This shows the continued importance of this option among used car buyers — a function of both stock availability and attractive price.

‘The appetite of some buyers for a quick sale in February is demonstrated by all the Top 10 cars selling in under 20 days – significantly faster than the trend in the wider market, where 40 days was the average for the month.’

Top 10 Fastest-Selling Vehicles On Motors.co.uk In February

1. Audi A3

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 16.2

2. Vauxhall Crossland X

Age band: 4-5 years

Fuel type: Petrol

Mileage band: 30k-40k

Average days to sell: 16.7

3. Kia Sportage

Age band: 4-5 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 30k-40k

Average days to sell: 16.9

4. Vauxhall Mokka X

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Petrol

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 17.3

5. Mercedes-Benz GLA

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 17.7

6. Range Rover Evoque

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 17.9

7. BMW 1 Series

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 18.2

8. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Age band: 4-5 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 30k-40k

Average days to sell: 18.5

9. Hyundai Tucson

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Petrol

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 19.0

10. Vauxhall Astra

Age band: 3-4 years

Fuel type: Petrol

Mileage band: 20k-30k

Average days to sell: 19.3

Source: eBay Motors Group, Market View, February 2023

