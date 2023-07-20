Revealed: The top 10 used SUVs that were most in demand on Motorway in June

As temperatures soared in June, so did the demand for used cars – from hatchbacks and superminis to SUVs, EVs and supercars.

Motorway has been flush with stock for dealers to buy across all makes, models and prices, with record numbers of cars going into our daily online sales.

This month, we decided to look under the bonnet of the SUV market to see which models were the most in demand with our dealers.

‘Really new’ car takes top spot

The car that received the most bids out of any SUV in June was a Range Rover Sport Autobiography in Charente Grey, pictured at top.

This particular car worked up a storm at auction – not only did it have a 2023 plate, but it had only done an astonishing 73 miles, making it not nearly new but really new!

The paintwork is exclusive to this particular model and also a special edition paint.

This, alongside 23-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof and ultra low mileage, made the car an absolute must-have for dealers.

The winning dealer drove it away for £117k, and with lead times for a new car like this at well over 18 months, they’ll be likely to fetch even more than the recommended retail price when it goes for sale on their forecourt.

Land Rover comes out on top

Land Rover made up quite a few of the top 10 most-bidded-on SUVs in our list in June, with the brand also taking fifth, seventh and ninth places.

These models were all between five and six years old and had around 50-60,000 miles on the clock.

The Range Rover Evoque in fifth place had a lot more factory options than most, a full service history with a main dealer and only one previous owner.

It caused a stir at auction and eventually went for £22k.

Similarly, the Discovery in seventh place also had a full service history with a main dealer as well as a good spec and popular colour.

The final bid of £31k reflected the value dealers put on these attributes.

Colour is king

Apart from Land Rover, the only other brands featured in our SUV top 10 were Porsche and BMW, with Porsche taking four places.

A Miami Blue Porsche Macan S model took second place, with the winning bid coming in at around £52k.

In fact, all the Porsche models in our top 10 were Macans, which shows just how popular these cars are right now.

It was the unique colour of this model that made it such a must-have purchase for dealers, though.

While it also had a full service history with a main dealer and a great spec, colours such as this bring in a lot of traffic for the dealership that bought it.

Drivers looking for unique colours with good spec will travel quite far for the right car, so this Macan is a great buy for this particular dealer.

The more seats the better

A BMW X5 Sport with a full service history and great spec took third position in our top 10.

What made this car perform so well in our daily online sale was the option of the third row seating.

This configuration is not that common for this car, so having the ability to add two seats in the rear, turning the car into a seven-seater, was really the cherry on the top for the buyer who drove it away for around £45k.

Across both the new and used car market, SUVs continue to be in high demand across the UK and we’ve got more private stock on our platform than ever.

Across both the new and used car market, SUVs continue to be in high demand across the UK and we've got more private stock on our platform than ever.

Motorway’s Most-Bidded-For SUVs – June 2023

1) Range Rover Sport Autobiography 350

Age: 2023

Mileage: 73

Sold price: £117,500

2) Porsche Macan S

Age: 2020

Mileage: 27,582

Sold price: £52,289

3) BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport Auto

Age: 2019

Mileage: 42,000

Sold price: £45,666

4) Porsche Macan S D S-A

Age: 2017

Mileage: 52,000

Sold price: £30,666

5) Range Rover Evoque HSE DYN TD4 A

Age: 2018

Mileage: 53,850

Sold price: £22,050

6) BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport Auto

Age: 2017

Mileage: 40,400

Sold price: £32,000

7) Land Rover Discovery HSE TD6 Auto

Age: 2017

Mileage: 60,000

Sold price: £31,450

8) Porsche Macan S

Age: 2016

Mileage: 59,400

Sold price: £29,499

9) Range Rover Evoque HSE DYN TD4 A

Age: 2018

Mileage: 48,000

Sold price: £23,599

10) Porsche Macan S D S-A

Age: 2017

Mileage: 29,500

Sold price: £34,999