Revealed: The used car prices that went up the most last month

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed that EVs dominated the list of used cars that lost the most value in February. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that saw their prices shoot up in price the second month of the year, as values across the board rose once again.

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the best-performing models can now be revealed.

The list is dominated by small city cars and family vehicles as stock issues continue to dictate values.

The likes of the Mercedes S Class (15.6 per cent) and Hyundai i10 (14.6 per cent) both feature high on the list as the two biggest growers.

Also shooting up in value in December was the Peugeot Partner Tepee (14.1 per cent) as well as the Citreoen Berlingo (12.5 per cent) and Smart ForTwo (11.6 per cent).

Elsewhere, the Renault Scenic (11.4 per cent); Kia Picanto (11.3 per cent) and Toyota Yaris (11.0 per cent) all saw significant hikes.

The list was completed by the Citroen C1 (10.8 per cent) and Fiat Panda (10.4 per cent).

Richard Walker, director of data and insight at Auto Trader, said: ‘The strong level of demand in the market, coupled with the ongoing shortfall in stock fuelled by the dearth in new car supply, is keeping second-hand car prices stable and supporting a healthy and profitable used car market.

Auto Trader will be speaking at this week’s Car Dealer Live conference. Find out more about the event here.

The full list can be seen below…

Top 10 used cars that made the most money in February

10. Fiat Panda

Average asking price: £5,759

Price growth: 10.4%

9. Citroen C1

Average asking price: £6,502

Price growth: 10.8%

8. Toyota Yaris

Average asking price: £13,350

Price growth: 11.0%

7. Kia Picanto

Average asking price: £8,919

Price growth: 11.3%

6. Renault Scenic

Average asking price: £5,567

Price growth: 11.4%

5. Smart ForTwo

Average asking price: £7,392

Price growth: 11.6%

4. Citroen Berlingo

Average asking price: £12,939

Price growth: 12.5%

3. Peugeot Partner Tepee

Average asking price: £10,213

Price growth: 14.1%

2. Hyundai i10

Average asking price: £8,146

Price growth: 14.6%

1. Mercedes S Class

Average asking price: £36,027

Price growth: 15.6%

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.