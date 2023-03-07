Revealed: The used car prices that went up the most last month

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed that EVs dominated the list of used cars that lost the most value in February. But what about the other end of the scale?
What of those vehicles that saw their prices shoot up in price the second month of the year, as values across the board rose once again.
Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the best-performing models can now be revealed.
The list is dominated by small city cars and family vehicles as stock issues continue to dictate values.
The likes of the Mercedes S Class (15.6 per cent) and Hyundai i10 (14.6 per cent) both feature high on the list as the two biggest growers.
Also shooting up in value in December was the Peugeot Partner Tepee (14.1 per cent) as well as the Citreoen Berlingo (12.5 per cent) and Smart ForTwo (11.6 per cent).
Elsewhere, the Renault Scenic (11.4 per cent); Kia Picanto (11.3 per cent) and Toyota Yaris (11.0 per cent) all saw significant hikes.
The list was completed by the Citroen C1 (10.8 per cent) and Fiat Panda (10.4 per cent).
Richard Walker, director of data and insight at Auto Trader, said: ‘The strong level of demand in the market, coupled with the ongoing shortfall in stock fuelled by the dearth in new car supply, is keeping second-hand car prices stable and supporting a healthy and profitable used car market.
Auto Trader will be speaking at this week’s Car Dealer Live conference. Find out more about the event here.
The full list can be seen below…
Top 10 used cars that made the most money in February
10. Fiat Panda
Average asking price: £5,759
Price growth: 10.4%
9. Citroen C1
Average asking price: £6,502
Price growth: 10.8%
8. Toyota Yaris
Average asking price: £13,350
Price growth: 11.0%
7. Kia Picanto
Average asking price: £8,919
Price growth: 11.3%
6. Renault Scenic
Average asking price: £5,567
Price growth: 11.4%
5. Smart ForTwo
Average asking price: £7,392
Price growth: 11.6%
4. Citroen Berlingo
Average asking price: £12,939
Price growth: 12.5%
3. Peugeot Partner Tepee
Average asking price: £10,213
Price growth: 14.1%
2. Hyundai i10
Average asking price: £8,146
Price growth: 14.6%
1. Mercedes S Class
Average asking price: £36,027
Price growth: 15.6%
Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.