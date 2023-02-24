The car dealers, manufacturers and automotive experts bringing you exclusive insight at Car Dealer Live

A stellar line-up of car dealers, manufacturer bosses and automotive industry experts are set to appear at Car Dealer Live in less than two weeks.

There are a handful of in-person tickets remaining and unlimited streaming tickets on sale for Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader.

Streaming tickets will allow users to watch back the live streams of the sessions and download accompanying material supplied by our partners after the event.

Some 10 per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to automotive industry charity Ben by Car Dealer.

The event takes place on March 9 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Mark Lavery, CEO of Cambria Automobiles will be our headline interview on the day talking about life after being a listed dealer group and his thoughts on what happens next.

Our franchised dealer panel features Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive and Neil McCue, COO of Snows Motor Group who’ll be talking agency, EVs and online car sales.

Our independent dealers panel is made up of Nigel Hurley, CEO of Car Shop, Jamie Caple of Car Quay, David Trigg from supercar dealer Premier GT and IMDA founding member Stuart Saunders.

We’ll be discussing the used car disruptors, used car prices and where the biggest opportunities lie for dealers in the month ahead.

And car manufacturer bosses Jonathan Goodman, from Polestar, Suzuki’s Dale Wyatt and MG’s Guy Pigounakis will be covering the changing face of car sales.

Our supporting partners – including headline sponsors Auto Trader – will be delivering exclusive research at Car Dealer Live. Here’s what to expect from each of them.

Auto Trader

Used car pricing, the surge in electric car sales and what consumers really want from car dealers will be at the forefront of an exclusive Auto Trader presentation.

We’ll hear exclusive research from Catherine Faiers, COO of headline partners Auto Trader on the forces of change that could affect the status quo in the coming years, from new EV entrants to changing consumer behaviour.

Google

Despite the rise of online car sales, physical car dealerships are still crucial to the buying journey, says Google.

The search giant will reveal its latest research into how important a blended approach to car sales is at Car Dealer Live. Ben Gault, automotive industry manager for Google UK, will deliver the search giant’s research which will look at the growing importance of omni-channel retailing for car dealers.

Close Brothers Motor Finance

How used car dealers are preparing for the forthcoming ban on internal combustion engines in 2030 will lead an exclusive talk from partners Close Brothers Motor Finance.

The firm has commissioned a survey of hundreds of used car dealers which has questioned them on their businesses’ plans for a move to electric vehicles. In a session titled ‘The road ahead – the journey to AFV’, Close Brothers CEO of motor UK Sean Kemple will present the firm’s findings.

Cox Automotive

How much of the buying journey are car buyers prepared to do online and in physical dealerships, is a question Cox Automotive will be hoping to answer at Car Dealer Live.

Experts at the firm have surveyed both consumers and car dealers to ask their opinions on what they want from online and physical car purchasing.

Cox Automotive insight and strategy director Phil Nothard, as well as guests Michael Bell, CEO of Available Car, and Stephanie Muzzall, digital project manager for consumer digital at Volvo Car UK, will appear on stage to discuss the findings of the survey.

THE DAY’S DETAIL

How to get there

The event is being held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. This is just off Junction 12 of the M40 in Warwickshire.

Where to park

There is plenty of free parking at the British Motor Museum. Parking for Car Dealer Live guests will be clearly marked. Park on the left hand side as you approach the main building and the Car Dealer Live entrance is around the left hand side of the building as marked in the diagram above. There will be signs pointing you in the right direction on the day.

Food & drink

There will be coffee and pastries upon arrival at 0930, followed by a coffee break at 1115, buffet lunch at 1245 and more coffee and cake in the main auditorium for the afternoon session.

Allergies

There will be vegetarian and vegan options. Attendees with any type of nut allergy should note that the museum cannot guarantee that its food or the products that it buys in do not contain nuts or traces of nuts. It does not have a nut-free kitchen or a completely separate nut-free area to prepare its catering, therefore it does not accept any responsibility for any allergic reactions. If an attendee’s allergy is that severe, they are advised to bring their own food and drink with them.

Seating

Seating positions in the auditorium are on a first come, first served basis. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of seats for guests, but there will be no reserved places apart from for the speakers taking part in the sessions on the live stage.

Audience participation

We’ll be using interactive audience participation tool Slido.com during the sessions. This will let you vote in our online polls and ask questions of our panelists. The participation code for the event will be broadcast on the screens in the venue and you can simply log on to the mobile website to take part (no app is needed). We’ll give you details on the day.

Streaming

Streaming tickets are still available and can be purchased on the Car Dealer Live event website. The tickets will give you access to the live stream of all the sessions on the day of the event and access to all the sessions to be replayed as many times as you want afterwards.

The agenda

09:30 – Arrivals, coffee and welcome pastries

10:15 – Welcome in auditorium from Car Dealer editor James Baggott

10:20 – Keynote interview – Mark Lavery, CEO, Cambria Automobiles

10:50 – Franchised dealer panel – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

11:15 – Coffee break and networking

11:45 – White Paper session with headline partner Auto Trader

12:15 – Independent car dealer panel – sponsored by Auto Trader

12:45 – Buffet lunch

13:30 – White Paper session with Close Brothers Motor Finance

14:00 – Car manufacturer panel – sponsored by Cox Automotive

14:30 – White Paper session with Cox Automotive

15:00 – Google keynote interview

15:30 – Event close

Ticket includes entry to museum

Your Car Dealer Live ticket includes entry to the British Motor Museum. There are some amazing exhibits on display and it’s well worth planning some time at the end of the day to have a look around.