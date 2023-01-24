Suzuki’s Dale Wyatt and IMDA founder Stuart Saunders join Car Dealer Live line-up

Two more automotive experts have joined the burgeoning line-up for our forthcoming Car Dealer Live conference.

Suzuki GB automotive director Dale Wyatt will be joining the car manufacturer panel session.

And Stuart Saunders, founding member of the Independent Motor Dealers Association and used car dealership boss, will be appearing on the independent panel.

The pair join a host of other experts already scheduled to attend Car Dealer Live, future of the car dealer, at the British Motor Museum on March 9.

Tickets to the event – sponsored by Auto Trader – are selling fast with 50 per cent already sold.

The panelists will take questions from the Car Dealer team on their thoughts for the future.

Wyatt joins car manufacturer bosses Jonathan Goodman, CEO of Polestar UK, and Guy Pigounakis, commercial director of MG Motor UK.

Wyatt said: ‘I am looking forward to attending and participating at Car Dealer Live and discussing the future outlook for car dealers.

‘Never has there been so much pressure on the franchise dealer and manufacturer business model.

‘Together we must adapt to survive. Everyone should sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future.

‘Going forward there is a need to refine our roles and responsibilities, but let’s keep in mind the quote “don’t throw the baby out with the bath water”.

‘From a Suzuki perspective I am committed to the evolution of the traditional franchised model.

‘A model where dealers are responsible for the delivery of our customer promise and are the physical embodiment of the Suzuki brand in the UK.

‘Our mutual success depends on a coalition.’

We’ll be discussing the manufacturer bosses’ thoughts on agency sales and omni channel retailing.

Polestar has invested heavily in online sales and small retail units run by partner dealers, while MG has rapidly expanded with a traditional dealership network.

Wyatt recently said he thought the ‘death of the local car dealership was a long way off’ as he praised the entrepreneurial spirit of the automotive industry.

Attendees will be able to also put their questions to the panel. In person tickets are available for car dealers and suppliers, while streaming tickets for those who can’t make it are also up for grabs.

Used car dealer Saunders, who runs the Urban Car Company in Cambridge, helped set up the IMDA in 2017 and has played an active role ever since. He’s currently the group’s secretary.

Saunders joins Carshop CEO Nigel Hurley, supercar dealer Premier GT’s David Trigg, and Car Quay’s Jamie Caple on the independent panel.

They will be giving their thoughts on how the used car market will evolve in 2023 and beyond as well as taking questions from the audience.

The packed day will also see exclusive research revealed by Google, Cox Automotive and Close Brothers Motor Finance.

You can find out more details and book your tickets on the dedicated Car Dealer Live website.