Death of the local car dealership is a long way off, says car manufacturer boss

Suzuki GB boss Dale Wyatt believes the death of the local car dealer is a long way off as he praised our Used Car Awards Lifetime Achievement winner.

Wyatt, who is currently taking leave from his role to care for his sick wife, congratulated Robin Luscumbe of Luscombe’s in Leeds on winning the accolade on Monday night.

Wyatt called him a ‘shining example’ of a budding entrepreneur and said he was ‘proud’ to see Luscombe win the night’s big award.

Wyatt said: ‘Some say that the industry is changing, and that the death of the local car dealer is imminent, I disagree.

‘I am pleased for Robin, but even more delighted to see the recognition of the massive contribution that local business entrepreneurs have on our industry and the need for them in local communities.

‘Suzuki is a fertile ground for budding entrepreneurs. Robin is a shining example, but our dealer network is full of Robins. People who have backed themselves and invested everything that they own into a new business.

‘In addition, there are multiple second or third generation businesses where family members have picked up the mantle from the founder and are determined to uphold traditional family values in the workplace.

‘These people are a special breed and I love working with them.’

Luscombe has worked in the motor trade for 40 years and served 30 of those working for Suzuki at another dealership before starting up on his own just over a decade ago.

He started out as a parts apprentice at Appleyard of Bradford in 1978, then rose through the ranks to become a senior director at Colin Appleyard Cars, where he stayed until 2009.

After being turned down by several banks he secured a loan from a friend to buy his current business and has never looked back.

The 61-year-old told Car Dealer: ‘Thirteen years ago, I gave up a very good job earning good money and my wife was brave enough to put everything on the line and gamble it on the fact I could sell cars.

‘She gambled everything on me and I pulled it off. It was a fairly brave move and this is recognition that I never, ever, ever expected.’

Wyatt said he believes the recognition of the award, which was sponsored by GardX, is proof there is life in the local dealership yet.

The Suzuki boss added: ‘These dealerships have had to adapt quickly to survive. They have shown themselves to be resilient and the trials and tribulations of the last two to three years have proved that they are well positioned to survive and thrive in any market conditions.

‘They are an important part of the community and are responsible for the employment of local people and actively fund local charities.

‘They are valued by the customers who they serve and have built trusted brands with tremendous loyalty.

‘It is no coincidence that our dealer network has a bias towards local dealerships.

‘Yes, the industry is changing. Yes, the future is connected retail, its omnichannel and its phygital but when it comes down to it people buy from people.

‘I firmly believe that the local dealership remains in pole position to win the battle to continue to provide the motoring needs of today’s hard pressed consumer.’

Sponsored by Black Horse, the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards saw winners and highly commendeds named in 31 categories.