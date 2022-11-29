Robin Luscombe pays tribute to wife as he is named Car Dealer’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2022

Car Dealer’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Robin Luscombe paid tribute to his wife Jennifer at our Used Car Awards last night as he collected his trophy.

The managing director of Leeds-based Luscombe Motors, which he established in 2010, told us: ‘I’m never speechless but I almost am. I’m in complete surprise and shock. I’m staggered.

‘This is just a completely different award.

‘Thirteen years ago, I gave up a very good job earning good money and my wife was brave enough to put everything on the line and gamble it on the fact I could sell cars.

‘She gambled everything on me and I pulled it off. It was a fairly brave move and this is recognition that I never, ever, ever expected.’

The 61-year-old has been in the industry for more than 40 years, starting out as a parts apprentice at Appleyard of Bradford in 1978, then rising through the ranks to become a senior director at Colin Appleyard Cars, where he stayed until 2009.

Wanting to prove to himself that he could run a business, Luscombe – who is also a former sidecar trials champion rider – bought the Low Road dealership site from Robert Bowett Motoring and never looked back since.

Presenting the trophy to Luscombe at the culmination of the awards last night, event host Mike Brewer told the audience at The Brewery in London: ‘These days, he represents three manufacturers and has always put used cars at the centre of his business.

‘He has collected countless industry awards, receives amazing reviews online and runs a family business that people clearly love working for.

‘When we mystery-shopped his firm as part of the judging for this award, his team were frankly brilliant.’

Luscombe added: ‘This goes to people who run the big groups, and for someone like me to win an award like this is unbelievable.

‘This is a memory I will never forget.’