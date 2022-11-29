Log in
Robin Luscombe, Lifetime Achievement Award winner at UCA 2022Robin Luscombe, Lifetime Achievement Award winner at UCA 2022

Used Car Awards

Robin Luscombe pays tribute to wife as he is named Car Dealer’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2022

  • Presentation to Luscombe Motors MD is culmination of our 2022 Used Car Awards
  • Robin Luscombe has been in the industry for more than 40 years
  • He thanks his wife for believing in him when he decided to go it alone as a car dealer
Time 10:38 am, November 29, 2022

Car Dealer’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Robin Luscombe paid tribute to his wife Jennifer at our Used Car Awards last night as he collected his trophy.

The managing director of Leeds-based Luscombe Motors, which he established in 2010, told us: ‘I’m never speechless but I almost am. I’m in complete surprise and shock. I’m staggered.

‘This is just a completely different award.

‘Thirteen years ago, I gave up a very good job earning good money and my wife was brave enough to put everything on the line and gamble it on the fact I could sell cars.

‘She gambled everything on me and I pulled it off. It was a fairly brave move and this is recognition that I never, ever, ever expected.’

The 61-year-old has been in the industry for more than 40 years, starting out as a parts apprentice at Appleyard of Bradford in 1978, then rising through the ranks to become a senior director at Colin Appleyard Cars, where he stayed until 2009.

Victor Coutin, left, Robin Luscombe, centre, and Mike Brewer, UCA 2022

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Robin Luscombe, centre, with Victor Coutin, left, chairman of category sponsor GardX, and event host Mike Brewer at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards

Wanting to prove to himself that he could run a business, Luscombe – who is also a former sidecar trials champion rider – bought the Low Road dealership site from Robert Bowett Motoring and never looked back since.

Presenting the trophy to Luscombe at the culmination of the awards last night, event host Mike Brewer told the audience at The Brewery in London: ‘These days, he represents three manufacturers and has always put used cars at the centre of his business.

‘He has collected countless industry awards, receives amazing reviews online and runs a family business that people clearly love working for.

‘When we mystery-shopped his firm as part of the judging for this award, his team were frankly brilliant.’

Luscombe added: ‘This goes to people who run the big groups, and for someone like me to win an award like this is unbelievable.

‘This is a memory I will never forget.’

