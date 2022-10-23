Suzuki GB director Dale Wyatt steps aside from role temporarily to care for dying wife

Senior Suzuki GB executive Dale Wyatt is taking a break from his post to look after his wife who has terminal cancer.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn, the director of automobile said in an emotional statement: ‘I am stepping back from one of the things I love to do most to take care of the person I love most.

‘Some of you may be aware that my wife has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

‘Recently her condition has deteriorated and we are about to embark on a new treatment plan.

‘I have taken the decision to temporarily step away from my day to day role to ensure that she has the best care, physical and emotional support that I can provide her at this difficult time.’

The heartbreaking news comes just a few months after the marriage of daughter Liana.

At the time of publishing this news story, his announcement had received nearly 170 messages of support from people inside the industry and out, saying the family was in their thoughts and prayers and sending their best wishes.

Among them, MK Dons FC commercial manager Andy Wooldridge said: ‘Everyone at MK Dons has you and Kerri in our thoughts.’

Wyatt added his gratitude to ‘the Suzuki family’ for its support and said he would be staying in touch and providing strategic help as needed.