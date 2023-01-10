Revealed: The vehicles that hit the scrap heap most in 2022

We spend a lot of time reporting on the new and used cars being sold every week at Car Dealer, but what about those cars that have reached the end of their lifecycle?

New data has revealed the top 10 most scrapped car models and makes in 2022, with the Ford Focus topping the list for the sixth year in a row.

It was followed by the Corsa, which has overtaken fellow Vauxhall, the Astra, since last year.

The Ford Fiesta joins the list in fourth, with the Transit also in at seven. With three of the best-selling vehicles in the list, it’s unsurprising that Ford was also top of the most scrapped manufacturers list, taken from Scrap Car Comparison data.

Top 10 most scrapped car models in 2022

Ford Focus Vauxhall Corsa Vauxhall Astra Ford Fiesta Volkswagen Golf BMW 3 Series Ford Transit Mini Hatch (Cooper/One) Vauxhall Zafira Renault Clio

More German car brand vehicles were scrapped in 2022, with BMW (sixth), Audi (eighth) and Mercedes (tenth) making entries into the manufacturers top 10. This knocked Nissan, Honda and Fiat off the list reported in 2021.

The top three most scrapped makes remained the same, however, as Ford, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.

Top 10 most scrapped car manufacturers in 2022

Ford Vauxhall Volkswagen Peugeot Renault BMW Citroen Audi Toyota Mercedes

Dan Gick, managing director of Scrap Car Comparison said: ‘It’s always interesting to sift through the data and see which cars are the most frequently scrapped across the country.

‘This is the sixth year running where we’ve seen the Ford Focus come out on top as the most scrapped car, and we expect to see it featuring highly in our most scrapped lists for many years to come.

‘Popularity will always have a bearing on which cars are scrapped, and 2022’s results help to spotlight the enduring popularity of the Focus model, even if many do eventually meet the scrap heap.’