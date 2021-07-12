Riverside Motor Group buys Harratts’ Honda Wakefield site

Riverside Motor Group has bought Harratts Group’s Honda site at Calder Park in Wakefield.

The acquisition – for an undisclosed sum – includes the dealership and assets at Calder Park, its former Kia showroom, plus the lease of premises in Darton, Barnsley, for 10 years.

Riverside will now represent Honda for Wakefield and Barnsley, with the Honda dealership carrying on operating from Calder Park. All the existing staff are being kept on.

It’s the fifth franchise to join the expanding Riverside business – the group also represents Volvo, Seat, Cupra and Mitsubishi.

Riverside managing director Mark Denton said: ‘Acquiring the Honda site has given us the opportunity to further expand our footprint in the region.

‘We will continue to invest in the business and build on our well-established reputation.’

Riverside Motor Group, which was established in 1982, is an independent business with sites in Doncaster, Wakefield and Hull.

Schofield Sweeney’s corporate and commercial property teams advised Riverside on the acquisition and lease.

Commercial property partner Basharat Ali said: ‘We are pleased to have acted on behalf of Riverside in their latest acquisition.

‘The transaction required a quick turnaround and a team-based approach not only from our commercial property and corporate colleagues but also from external tax advisers and surveyors.

‘I would like to congratulate Mark and his team at Riverside on this latest acquisition and wish Riverside all the best.’

Schofield Sweeney also advised on the recent Ringways Motor Group acquisition by D.M. Keith and Smart Fleet Solutions’ buyout by Cazoo.

