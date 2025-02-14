Road test: Polestar 3 and 4 electric SUVs are cool, posh and ultra desirable

What are they?

Polestar has been quietly gathering momentum since it arrived in UK five years ago. It has shifted over 35,000 cars in that time – not remarkable at first glance, but staggering when you realise one model has predominantly been doing the heavy lifting.

The Tesla Model 3-rivalling Polestar 2 has won leagues of fans thanks to its disarming cocktail of handsome looks, gorgeously appointed interior, long electric range, and fine driving characteristics. Even caravaners love it – the Polestar 2 is a previous Electric Towcar of the Year winner, and the Caravan and Motorhome Club doesn’t give that award to any old EV!

But even a strong brand like Polestar can’t carry on with just one model, so meet the new 3 and 4.

What’s new?

It’s with the Polestar 3 and 4 that we see the brand’s distinctive attitude to naming its cars. For while nearly all carmakers use numbers to denote size (an Audi A6 is larger than an A5, for example), Polestar instead uses numbers to reference the order in which they are launched. So, the 4 is actually is positioned beneath the 3 but it was revealed afterwards, hence its larger number.

The 4 is Polestar’s coupe-SUV offering and designed to rub shoulders with the likes of the Porsche Macan Electric, while the 3, with its same underpinnings as the new seven-seater Volvo EX90, is a rival to posh five-seat SUVs like the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron.

While the Polestar 2 was heavily based on a Volvo concept car from around a decade ago, the 3 and 4 are pure Polestar designs and showcase some radical thinking, particularly with the 4 as it has no rear window.

What’s under the bonnet?

Just like the 2, the 3 and 4 come in both single- and dual-motor setups. But while the 3 uses a massive 111kWh battery pack, the 4 ‘makes do’ with 100kWh.

The 3 comes in Long Range Single Motor, Long Range Dual Motor and Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack forms, with the former offering the best range of up to 438 miles. The latter sees its range drop to 352 miles but it does pack 510bhp compared to the two others’ 295bhp and 483bhp outputs respectively.

The 4 Long Range Single Motor can manage 385 miles on a full charge and packs 268bhp, while the Long Range Dual Motor has a stonking 536bhp and a claimed 367-mile range.

What are they like to drive?

While the 4 may look small in pictures it’s actually rather a large car, which only makes you marvel even more at how well the car handles on twisty roads. It corners remarkably stably, with flat body control and zero drama, while acceleration even in the single motor model is still very brisk. The steering does let the side down a tad though, as it offers very little feedback, but as a cruiser the 4 is hushed and serene. The rear-facing camera and digital rear-view mirror set-up that take the place of a rear window takes some getting used to, but after a while its clearer and more expansive view is welcome.

Meanwhile, the 3 impresses even more. Again, this is a large car, but it has a genuine dynamic feeling to it. This is partly thanks to its torque-vectoring system on the rear axle, which helps keep the car in check through the bends. Again, the steering isn’t the best, but feels better suited to 3’s more family-like SUV character. And the Polestar 3 seems to be even quieter and more refined than the 4, amazingly. Both are lovely ways to travel.

How do they look?

The Polestar 4 really stands out in a world of rather generic looking electric SUVs. It has the look of a pumped-up four-door coupe, but it’s not just style over substance. The design is deliberately wind-cheating to make the 4 as efficient as possible. And that lack of a rear window? It does give the 4 a slight hunched back look from some angles, but that’s not a bad thing – it’s wilfully different and I love it for that.

The 3, meanwhile, is a seriously stunning and premium-looking car. Its squared-off corners give it real road presence, and the flat rear and wide glass rear window give Volvo-estate vibes.

What are they like inside?

The two cars are very different inside and at the time feel distinctly similar. Most obviously, the 3 has a large upright touchscreen in the middle of its dashboard, while the 4 has a horizontal one; the 4 also feels more snug and in keeping with its cosy coupe-like feel.

Both cars are designed for different markets, with the 3 being aimed more at families, while the 4 will likely be bought more as a traditional sporty SUV. Having said that, the 4’s large rear legroom and enclosed rear quarters (thanks to the lack of rear window) give off a very posh limousine feeling.

What’s very similar between the two cars is the beautiful interior design and the use of sustainable materials. When you’re in either the 3 or the 4, you’re very obviously in a Polestar – and that’s a lovely feeling.

What are the specs like?

Polestar is punching high with both of these cars. The 3 starts at a whisker under £70,000 and rises to over £81,000, while the 4 is cheaper at £59,900 to £66,990 – hefty prices, but you do get an awful lot for your money.

As standard, the 3 gets a panoramic roof, electric tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging, along with a brilliant Google-based infotainment system. The 4 is similarly equipped, and both can be specified with different packs to add extra luxury and performance.

Verdict

The 3 and 4 are very desirable additions to what was an already a desirable and cool brand. It’s easy to see what Polestar is trying to achieve with the 3 – elevate the brand into the realms of the world of premium electric SUVs, and the car scores so highly here. It’s a seriously plush high-rider that drives well and has a very decent electric range – plus it looks and feels distinctly different and very upmarket. The 4 is less clear – it’s a bit of an enigma and less clear-cut, but it’s undoubtedly a very desirable offering in a world of increasingly bland electric offerings.

Facts at a glance

Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack

Price as tested: £81,500

Engine: 111kWh battery

Power: 510bhp

Torque: 910Nm

0-60mph: 4.5 seconds

Top speed: 130mph

CO2 emissions: N/A

Electric range: 352 miles

Charging speed: 250kW

Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor